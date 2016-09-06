Jacob Wetterling’s remains found

After nearly 27 years of constant searching, pondering and uncertainty, the remains of Jacob Wetterling were identified earlier this weekend. Daniel Heinrich, a person of interest regarding Wetterling’s kidnapping told the FBI where his remains could be found according to the Associated Press.

With this new information, the Stearns County Sheriffs Office says they are currently in the process of reviewing the evidence and providing new information to the Jacob Wetterling case.

The occurrence of this event has affected millions in the state of Minnesota and sent shock waves all over the country, it has even inspired organizations like the Center for Missing and Exploited Children and demanded federal legislation that keeps close eyes and tight records on sex offenders around the nation.

The University Chronicle will post more updates as more information unfolds.