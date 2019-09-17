It Chapter 2: The Losers’ Club returns for a modern horror blockbuster

Stephen King. It’s a name that has been synonymous with the horror genre for decades. Books like The Shining, Misery, Pet Sematary, and Carrie have haunted people for years, but when it comes to fear, the book IT stands above the rest. If the book wasn’t scary enough, the release of an It miniseries in 1990 would inject visions of clowns in our nightmares for years to come.

It wouldn’t be until 2017 that we would see Pennywise up on the big screen. With director Andy Muschetti at the helm, IT was a mega success and introduced a whole new generation to the horrible fear of clowns. Now back for round two, Muschetti ups almost everything to conclude the story of the Losers’ Club and their ongoing discord with Pennywise the clown.

IT Chapter 2 picks up 27 years later after some gruesome events happening across the town of Derry, Maine point towards the return of Pennywise. The group of kids we came to know so well decide to return to Derry after a phone call from Mike, despite them having little to no memory of what happened those 27 years ago. Will the Losers’ Club be able to stop Pennywise for good this time or will his reign of terror never stop?

Going from the kids in the first film to the adults may be a worry to some but worry not; the casting is spot on when it comes to all the adults. These older versions of the Losers are led by an all star cast including familiar faces like James McAvoy (Split, X-Men), Bill Hader (SNL, Superbad), and Jessica Chastain (Interstellar, Zero Dark Thirty). Bill Hader stands out in the film as the older version of the wise cracking Richie. Known primarily for his comedic roles, Hader shows a lot more depth and range throughout IT Chapter 2. Fans of his work in Barry will enjoy what he does with his role in this film. Another stand out in the film, to no one’s surprise, is Bill Skarsgård who played the role of Pennywise. He has this amazing ability to switch from empathetic to terrifying in an instant and it’s fun to watch.

IT Chapter 2 also, with the help of a little de-aging technology, brings back the cast of the first film. There are several flashbacks throughout the film that brings you back to 1988 and adds some more backstory to the childhood of these characters. While the de-aging on the younger actors could be a little off-putting at times, it’s great to see them back.

Sitting at almost three hours long, It Chapter 2 doesn’t pull any punches. The film is brutal, gory, and filled with enough jump scares to keep your heart racing over the course of the whole film. Whether you are a lifelong fan of It, a newer fan, or just someone with a phobia of clowns who likes to live life on the edge, this film will have something for you.

Andy is a freshman at Saint Cloud State University and is majoring in Mass Communications with a Film Studies minor. He is a former member of the Air Force and also a former professional wrestler. Andy has decided to purse his dreams of working in film at SCSU and will be helping out with UTVS and writing reviews for The Chronicle during his time there. He also enjoys many sports, rock music, anime, reading, and just meeting and getting to know new people!

