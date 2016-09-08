Interim President Ashish Vaidya speaks out about SCSU’s future

This summer the campus of St. Cloud State University experienced a tragedy as President Earl Potter III was killed in a car crash. His death broke the hearts of many students and faculty on campus along with the St. Cloud community and greater Minnesota.

In the timing of Potters death, the university had to act quickly and find someone to take Potter’s place.

Former university Provost Ashish Vaidya was appointed as Interim President by the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system.

Vaidya sat down with the University Chronicle to discuss the impact of President Potter’s death and the university’s future.

Despite his swift transition into the position, Vaidya has extensive experience in college administration working at St. Cloud State prior as a faculty member, slowly working his way up to the university administration.

In the aftermath of Potter’s death, Vaidya says he feels welcomed on campus by the students and is humbled by the circumstances of his appointment. He looks forward to a very progressive year.