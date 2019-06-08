IGOR: Tyler, The Creator’s solo album

In 2019, there was not much word from rap music sensation Tyler, The Creator until the end of April and into the first few weeks of May a statement from Sony Music had been released that told of an album that Tyler, The Creator had an album that was due in June. After this statement came out and was spread around Tyler, The Creator on his Instagram and Twitter officially announced that his album “IGOR” would be making its way to fans on May 17th.

Tyler Okonma or known by his stage name, Tyler, The Creator, who is normally known for his harsh rap lyrics and crazy antics has recently turned into a whole new kind of musician. From as early as 2015 with the release of his album titled Cherry Bomb, there was a clear shift into how his lyrics have changed into words that seemed more softer to the ear and even less edgy.

On the day of the album’s release, fans across the world had dug into this new world of music Tyler had created with a total of 12 tracks totaling to a 40 minute masterpiece of looking into what seems like the story of a relationship or Tyler’s feelings during this time in his life.

No track on this album is even close to similar in sound, each song has a unique feeling to it and can give a listener a different emotion, which seems intended for someone to have their own meaning to a song. With an intro like IGOR’S THEME that takes a listener to the world of Igor, to simulate that you are no longer in the hands of Tyler but of the character of IGOR, with a slight feeling of soul. EARFQUAKE is a real serenade to a special lover who has left Tyler and is trying to tell them that he misses them so dearly.

Other tracks like NEW MAGIC WAND also tell this story about how Tyler is seeing the world as Igor and that finding love is like magic and all these things around him have changed with him too. PUPPET is a very clear understanding that someone has controlled Tyler and he would do anything for them out of love and to keep them around.

The final two songs I DON’T LOVE YOU ANYMORE and ARE WE STILL FRIENDS? are true calls to someone from Tyler, The Creator.

In I DON’T LOVE YOU ANYMORE, there is a real sense of anger and frustration in the tone of voice in the chorus while each verse explains the story of while there is no love to give to the specific person that there is still a feeling of conflict. ARE WE STILL FRIENDS is the song that really is that call from the soul that tells a very true and real story of a loving relationship ending and the desperation of losing that individual for good. It is an emotional song that can put tears in your eyes. The whole set up for the song is very passionate with the guitars and drums and electronic beat.

In IGOR, Tyler, The Creator has more singing than there is rapping which is a beautiful change as his voice is like apart of that new change in his music style. The use of instruments on IGOR is a bit deranged almost like the character of Igor from Frankenstein who as described is a bit odd and weird which could be a theme on this album that Tyler, The Creator finds himself being seen as Igor a different person from the world and is odd but is liked by the people who matter, like Dr. Frankenstein to Igor.

On the IGOR album, all songs were written, produced and arranged by Tyler himself, a feat that is so impressive that it is currently the number one rap album topping DJ Khaled’s new album Father of Asahd. Tyler, The Creator’s album had big names help him with the guest list including Kanye West, Playboi Carti, Solange, Cee Lo Green, Lil Uzi Vert and the idol of Tyler, The Creator Pharrell.

Tyler, The Creator has made it clear on an Instagram post that it is best to listen to IGOR with a clear mind with no distractions and not to go into this album thinking it will be like anything from the past because, to be fair, this is nothing like anything Tyler has ever done. It is an ambitious and beautiful album that deserves its praises because Tyler has worked incredibly hard to change his image from a dark musician to a down to earth and experimental artist.

Please follow and like us:

Matt is currently a junior at St. Cloud State University and is majoring in Mass Communications. In addition, he is the current Editor in Chief of the University Chronicle. Matt enjoys movies, music, fashion, and bringing joy to the entire staff.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...