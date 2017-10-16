Husky football takes big win over Moorhead

After a record setting offensive explosion for quarterback Dwayne Lawhorn and the Huskies football team, it was back to business for the cardinal and black with another home game against Minnesota State University-Moorhead.

Both offenses were stagnant in the first quarter before the Dragons would finally sniff out the end zone in the second quarter. Wide receiver Damon Gibson would find play dirty from one yard out to cap a 13 play, 67 yard drive. After the successful PAT, Moorhead would be leading 7-0.

Lawhorn would masterfully lead the Huskies right down the field with a 13 play drive of his own of 77 yards keeping the ball for nearly half the quarter and answer with a touchdown throw to wide receiver Derek Kumerow to knot the game up at seven a piece.

It would stay at seven all into halftime when St. Cloud State President Ashish Vaidya had an exciting announcement for Husky fans: homecoming will make its triumphant return in the of fall 2018.

Coming out of halftime, the Huskies had enough of the tie game. A 14 yard touchdown pass to wideout John Pass would give St. Cloud a 14-7 lead and they did not look back. This accounted for Lawhorn’s second touchdown pass of the day and his seventh in the last two games combined.

A Huskies field goal was then sandwiched by a 27 yard running back Greg Lewis touchdown to extend the lead to 24-7 in favor of St. Cloud.

Running back Curtwan Evans then scored a late touchdown to cap off the 31-0 scoring run by St. Cloud to seal the deal and a 31-7 victory over Moorhead.

Lewis had 128 yards on the ground on 18 carries and a touchdown, and Evans had 67 yards and a touchdown of his own. Pass led the Huskies with 78 yards on five receptions and a trip to the endzone. Lawhorn coming off his first career 300 yard passing game finished with 177 on 16 of 31 passing, but kept it going with his two scores through the air.

Next up for St. Cloud State (5-2, 2-1 NSIC North) is a road trip to Bismark, North Dakota and the University of Mary (1-6, 1-2 NSIC North), who are coming off a 30-6 victory against the University of Minnesota-Crookston.