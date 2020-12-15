Huskies split the weekend against ranked opponents

David Hrenak making 33 saves in the victory against the University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks. Photo credit: Mark Kuhlmann



#13 St. Cloud State Vs. #1 North Dakota

The SCSU Huskies defeated the University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks 5-3 on Dec. 12 in the Huskies first game of the weekend in the NCHC pod in Omaha, Neb..

SCSU would open the scoring early in this one with Sam Hentges scoring 51 seconds into the first period, with the goal being assisted by Nick Perbix.

Forty seconds later UND tied the game with a goal by Matt Kiersted making it 1-1 early in the first period.

Later in the period, Easton Brodzinski scored a power play goal assisted by alternate captain Kevin Fitzgerald and Nolan Walker.

In the second period, UND’s Brendan Budy tied the game 2-2 with his goal at 3:27. Then, Zach Okabe gave SCSU the lead with his first goal of the season at 11:12 of the second period. Nick Perbix and Seamus Donohue assisted on the play.

Two minutes later SCSU scored again when Kevin Fitzgerald scored his team-leading third goal of the season. The goal was assisted by Easton Brodzinski and Nolan Walker.

In the third Jami Kranilla scored to make it 5-2 Huskies. Ondrej Trejbal and Veeti Miettinen assisted on the goal.

Fighting Hawks forward Grant Mishmash scored on a penalty shot late in the third period to make it 5-3, where it would stay for the remainder of the game.

The Huskies were outshot 36-30 and were led by David Hrenak making 33 saves in the victory.

#13 St. Cloud State Vs. #18 Omaha

The SCSU Huskies were defeated by the University of Nebraska-Omaha Mavericks 2-0 on Dec. 13 in the Huskies final game of the weekend in the NCHC pod in Omaha, Neb..

The Mavericks opened the scoring with a goal by Kirby Proctor at 13:38 of the first period. The goal would prove to be the game-winning goal and was assisted by Jack Randl and Chayse Primeau.

Omaha would score again at 8:38 of the second period with a goal by Tyler Weiss extending the lead to 2-0 and ending the scoring early for the night. The goal was assisted by Kevin Conley and Brandon Scanlin.

SCSU managed 41 shots on goal in the loss and was a perfect 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

Joey Lamoreaux was the starting goaltender for the Huskies who made 19 saves in the loss. Austin Roden stopped all 41 shots he saw en route to a shutout win for Omaha.

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...