Huskies soccer stun defending national champs

The St. Cloud State Women’s soccer team earned a huge victory Saturday afternoon with a 3-2 win over last season’s national champions, the University of Bridgeport.

The first half saw a quick lead for SCSU behind a stunner of a goal from Claire Shea 49 seconds into the match. Kaitlyn Dziubinksi collected the assist and earned her first point of the season.

Purple Knights star senior forward Maegan Doyle would provide a quick response at a goal in the 9th minute tying the game up.

Nicole Friis, however, had other ideas. Pressuring Bridgeport goalkeeper Helena Dahlstrom forced a free ball inside of the box which Friis smashed home to give the Huskies a 2-1 lead at the 39th minute. Once again, Maegan Doyle would silence Husky Stadium off a well taken free-kick equalizing the game yet again at two a piece.

Junior Kaitlyn Dziubinski would then play hero mode. A handball was called on Bridgeport defender Raylee Traicoff setting up the Huskies with a penalty kick chance to take the lead. Dziubinski stepped to the spot and left no doubt behind it, surging SCSU back in front 3-2.

Bridgeport saw very few chances in the final twenty minutes of the match, earning St. Cloud State their first win of the season over the Purple Knights. The Huskies move to 1-1-1 on the young season, while Bridgeport falls to a shocking 0-4 start.

Pressured was applied to the Bridgeport defensive unit all game long seeing SCSU out shoot the Purple Knights 12-8 in the game. Therefore, leading to the Huskies tallying two first half goals, then a penalty kick goal in the second half.

A difficult NSIC conference awaits St. Cloud State with Bemidji State being their first test Friday, Sept. 20 at 4 p.m. You can listen to Huskies Soccer on the KVSC Sports Stream live all season long.

