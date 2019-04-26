Huskies Showcase spotlights student successes

Huskies Showcase returned this spring to give St. Cloud State students and general public the opportunity to display different research projects and creative works. Projects on display spanned across all majors, from undergraduate to graduate levels.

The description on the SCSU website says that the Showcase “gives the campus community an opportunity to engage with industry, employers and regional communities to prepare St. Cloud State graduates for life, work and citizenship in the 21st century.”

Among some of the projects, was one by SCSU student, Clara J. Welhouse, on immunization schedules and the anti-vax movement. She sought to test the effects of immunogenicity against different vaccination schedules and debunk several myths surrounding vaccinations in general.

“What I found interesting is the amount of bills going through local governments pertaining to vaccines and vaccine exemptions. A lot of those bills about exemptions were being voted down, almost like they were pushing down the anti-vax community,” Welhouse said.

Her board paid special attention to the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine, as many vaccine skeptics claim it causes childhood autism. She said that through her own research, all studies showing some sort of connection between the measles vaccine and autism have been debunked or retracted by the science community.

Another student, Justin Baumgarten, centered his project around the controversy of muskellunge stocking in Lake Minnetonka. Muskies that are introduced into Lake Minnetonka are from the Leech Lake strain and are a popular fish to target for sport fisherman.

His research claimed there was possible benefits to stocking muskies because it can lead to an increase in tourism in the Lake Minnetonka area and brings in revenue for the town. Conversely, it can increase pressures and stresses against native fish populations since muskies aren’t native to the lake, therefore labeling muskies as an invasive species.

“I surveyed 50 people and 80 percent were for the continuation of musky stocking,” Baumgarten said.

None of those fifty people he sampled owned property around Lake Minnetonka.

The day was capped off with employer awards held in conjunction with the SCSU Career Center, a first for the event. Campus Recruitment and Events Coordinator, Desiree Wickman, says that each year the Career Center sends out a post-graduation outcomes survey to gauge where students are going after graduation.

“Through this data, we are able to determine who our top employers are by school/college. The Employer Award Reception was the first event of this kind for our campus,” Wickman said.

Wickman said from the data they’ve collected, the Career Center has been able to find out that 95 percent of students are employed in fields related to their major.

“This would not have been possible without the support of our top employers. Therefore, the award was designed to recognize them as a top employer and thank them for their continued partnership through employment of our students,” Wickman said.

Huskies Showcase takes place each year during spring semester and is an all-day event. The SCSU Career Center is located in Centennial Hall 215 and is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Mitch Abraham is a senior finishing his final semester in SCSU’s Mass Communications program. He currently serves as news section editor for the University Chronicle and also enjoys writing short fiction stories in his spare time. When he’s not writing, he likes to fish recreationally and hang out with friends and family.

