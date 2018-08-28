Huskies safe after tropical storm cuts trip short

Hurricane Lane, which has since been downgraded to a tropical storm over the past weekend, cut short a trip to Hawaii for the SCSU volleyball team.

According to Head Coach Chad Braegelmann, the experience wasn’t overly dramatic and the team had no worries about their safety during their duration in Hawaii.

“We were still able to do the volleyball type things we had been doing and the training we’d been working on, so that definitely helped. From that standpoint we were able to focus on volleyball stuff and we were pretty busy the first couple of days” said Coach Braegelmann.

The team was scheduled to play in four games during their trip, but two were canceled. The Huskies arrived a couple days early and were able to spend some time touring Honolulu and some of the rest of the islands.

They ended up getting hit with heavy rains totaling 40 inches during their four-day stay. Their Thursday match was then canceled before they got two matches in Friday losing the first match against Simon Fraser University (B.C.) 0-3 before bouncing back to win their second against Hawaii Pacific University 3-0.

After some sloppy play in the first game Coach Breagelmann was pleased with how his squad was able to bounce back quite nicely in game two, “the first match we’re hoping we can chalk up to nerves because that was not the same team that had been practicing. We played better the last set and I think it was one of those where I think if we played that team again we’d be a lot happier with the result in the final outcome.”

The slippery floor was a potential factor in the first game, but the second game was almost the exact opposite according to Breagelmann,

“The second match we played, we really couldn’t really do anything wrong. We served well, we hit well, we passed well, we didn’t make many errors. Forced them into making a lot of mistakes. It was a tale of two completely different matches” continued Breagelmann who complimented the team on playing very clean volleyball.

The Huskies match Saturday was canceled due to flooding from the storm. The cardinal and black got in a quick workout and did some more touring before they took off on their flight and arrived in Minnesota at six o’clock Sunday morning.

The flight was able to take off with no issues despite the potential weather problems.

Coming up next for the volleyball team is the Northern Michigan Wildcat open in Marquette, Michigan. The team travels Thursday before playing matches Friday and Saturday where they hope to continue their positive momentum.

During the trip, the team started a blog that was updated throughout their time spent in Hawaii that you can find here: https://scsuvb1.wixsite.com/huskiestravel/blog

