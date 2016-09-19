Huskies lose in blowout to in-state rival Minnesota State

With the Huskies coming off a win their last time out against Upper Iowa they would be looking to continue their momentum against the Minnesota State Mankato Mavericks who were coming off a tough loss last week to Bemidji State.

You could not write a better script to start the game for the Cardinal and Black and they would force a three and out on defense to start the game. It only got better as on the first play from scrimmage for the Huskies offense, it was a beautiful pass from quarterback Nate Meyer to Jameson Parsons for 69 yards to put the offense in the redzone.

On fourth and eight the Huskies would line up for a field goal, or so everybody thought, the holder Jameson Parsons would put his skills as a former quarterback to use as he would roll out to the right and find linebacker Graham Miller in the endzone for the score. Derek Witte would miss the extra point, which seemed to be a turning point in the game.

The good times would stop as soon as they would start however, Mankato would answer on their next possession with a touchdown pass from running back turned quarterback Nick Pieruccini to Erik Fuller to cap a 14 play, 73 yard drive. After forcing a punt the Mavericks would score on their next possession as well, another touchdown pass from Pieruccini would find Brent Esser from nine yards out to put the Mavericks up 14-6.

More of the same would ensue after a Huskies punt and the Mavericks would not let up. A 48 yard bomb from Pieruccini to Ty Dennis would be the cherry on top of the 89 yard drive to extend the Mavericks’ lead to 21-6. It would not end there for the Huskies woes. On fourth and five the Huskies would go for it, Meyer would go deep to Parsons but the pass would fall incomplete. The very next play would be a 58 yard pass to Ty Dennis that would set up another touchdown for Esser, his second of the day and Pieruccini’s fourth. Meyer would throw an interception to end the half and the score would read 35-6.

The Huskies would receive the ball to begin the second half and they would march right down the field and get into scoring position deep in the redzone. On fourth down Meyer would find Parsons in the endzone to cut the deficit to 23 after the missed extra point. Mankato would not care for that too much, as they would drive right down the field again picking up chunks of yardage on the ground. The Huskies’ defense would bend, but would not break as they would hold Mankato to a field goal.

The Huskies would give up a score on an interception return for a touchdown by Mankato’s Jared Gillespie 71 yards. That would be the final scoring play as the final would read Minnesota State Mankato 45, St. Cloud State 12.

Head football coach, Scott Underwood said lack of consistency is what hurt the Huskies, “We just didn’t play well enough across the board. They’re a good team. Consistency of our play is what hurt us.”

While St. Cloud was able to move the ball between the 20’s, being unable to convert their drives into touchdowns really hurt. Heading into next week’s game against Wayne State, coach Underwood would like to see that consistency that was lacking in today’s defeat.

“We moved the ball at times and we played good defense at times, but you got to do it play in play out and not have it be so up and down in between. We got to work on redzone offense,” Underwood said.

In Saturday’s game the Huskies missed both of their extra points. On their first touchdown placekicker Derek Witte missed the extra point and on their second touchdown they trotted out defensive back Stuart Hamman for the point after touchdown, but his kick missed wide right. This is a recurring problem now for the Huskies as they have had a point after missed or blocked in every game this season.

“We’ll take a look at it throughout week to week like we do and evaluate it and see what we think we need to do from a standpoint of finding a way to certainly convert our extra points and field goals,” Underwood said.

The loss drops the Huskies to 1-2 on the year but will look to battle back to .500 heading into next week’s game against Wayne State College who lost to Bemidji State University 45-17 dropping their record to 0-3.