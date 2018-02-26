Huskies hoist the Penrose Cup

Entering Saturday’s tilt against the defending national champions Denver Pioneers the Huskies had a chance to do something that they had only done two other times in the history of Husky hockey since their move to Division I in 1987 – finish as the top team in their conference.

With a tie the previous evening, a win would clinch the Penrose Cup and crown St. Cloud State as the NCHC regular season champions.

Junior forward Robby Jackson entered the night with fellow junior Mikey Eyssimont tied for the team lead in goals with 14 a-piece until an Eyssimont cross-checking penalty at 14:06 gave Denver a power play.

St. Cloud would get an odd-man rush the other way shorthanded and senior captain Judd Peterson got a shot on Denver goalie Tanner Jaillet. Jaillet would make the initial save, but the puck would trickle through his legs and Jackson crashing the net on the play tapped it home shorthanded to open the scoring and give St. Cloud the 1-0 advantage. The Huskies entered the evening a cool 10-1-0 when Jackson scores.

The Pioneers would answer with a tic-tac-goal from Jarid Lukosevicius just a minute and a half later and the score would remain at 1-1 heading into the second period.

St. Cloud was 13-0-1 this season entering the second period with the score tied, their tie being just the night before against Denver.

It would not be long before the Huskies would reclaim their lead with a goal from junior forward Jacob Benson just 2:34 into the second for his 7th of the season. The score would remain 2-1 in the Huskies favor heading into the third and final period.

Looking to keep their hopes for the Penrose Cup alive Denver would tie the game at 2-2 at 5:30 into the third on Blake Hillman’s tally.

This time, it was the Huskies turn to answer.

Sophomore star Ryan Poehling got the puck on a breakaway midway through the period after junior Jimmy Schuldt blocked a Denver shot. Poehling would beat netminder Jalliet to give the cardinal and black the lead at 3-2 over the crimson and gold for the final time.

“I’ve got to give all credit to Jim [Schuldt]. He made a great defensive play. I mean he’s been playing hard this entire year and especially this weekend so for him to block that shot and give me the opportunity to take the breakaway down. It was good for me to finally put one in the back of the net” Poehling said.

He continued on to say that Motzko said you just have to keep emotions steady after such an intense weekend before things go back to normal and then fire right back off with league playoffs and then the national tournament right after.

Denver would pull Jalliet at the end of the period in an attempt to send the game into overtime for the second consecutive night, but junior Jon Lizotte got his mitts on the puck in the Huskies own end and fired it down the ice into the Pioneer’s open net to round out the scoring and clinch the Penrose Cup as the best team in the regular season for the powerhouse NCHC conference.

It is the second time St. Cloud has hoisted the Penrose, the first since the NCHC’s inaugural season in 2013-2014.

“That’s a championship team over there. Knows how to win and we had to bounce back tonight and we had to learn how to win a game like this” Huskies head coach Bob Motzko said after the game.

Motzko added the team has to park it quick and get right back to work.

St. Cloud has a tough task in traveling to North Dakota to finish out the regular season before the team comes back to the granite city to begin the opening round of the NCHC playoffs March 9th.

With only three seniors it’s a young Husky roster and, with a down year the year prior, this version of the Huskies has bounced back in quite a special way. Jackson said he knew this team was going to be special before the season started, “We seemed to gel off the ice really quickly and that off-ice chemistry definitely correlated to on-ice success. The freshmen class has some studs in it and we had a good group of returners so we knew we had potential.”

When asked if the Penrose Cup was a goal for this season he added “It’s always a goal, but we really weren’t focusing on the Penrose specifically until the last couple weeks when we knew we had a shot at it. Early in the year we just wanted to put ourselves in a good spot for, well now haha. Coach [Motzko] always says you can’t win championships in October and November, but you can lose them in October and November.”

The Penrose is a nice milestone in the quest for the ultimate prize of an NCAA Championship, which is definite proof of these Huskies’ resiliency they’ve shown so far this season – but this season is far from over.