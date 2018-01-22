Huskies Fall to Mavericks in Hockey Day Matchup

Before the Hockey Day Minnesota matchup between the Huskies and Mavericks, St. Cloud State‘s Head Coach Bob Motzko said we were going to see a great hockey game.

The Mavericks skated into the Granite City ready to play, and they came out strong. Connor Mackey scored less than two minutes into the first for the purple and gold to take the early 1-0 lead. Over halfway into the first period, Zeb Knutson lit the lamp on the power play to stretch Minnesota State’s lead to 2-0. With less than two minutes to go in the first period, Jon Lizotte netted one past Connor LaCouvee to get a point on the board for the cardinal and black.

The momentum skated back Minnesota State’s way as they came into the second period. Jake Jaremko extended the lead 3-1, and that goal would ultimately be pinned as the game winner. Robby Jackson responded to Jaremko’s goal twenty-five seconds later as he netted his own in to help bring the Huskies back into this game. As the game reached a little over the halfway mark, Zeb Knutson netted his second goal of the night, and brought Minnesota State’s lead to 4-2.

The third period was quiet for both teams, until the last twenty second where Minnesota State sealed their win with C.J. Suess’s empty netter. The Mavericks skated away on Hockey Day with the 5-2 road win.

“You gotta give them credit, they kicked our butt” said Coach Motzko in the post game conference. “We were just there is spurts, and this is a game that you just can’t come in spurts”.

St. Cloud State is preparing for their next opponent as they head up to Duluth for a weekend series against the Bulldogs this week.