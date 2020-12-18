Huskies fall in overtime against North Dakota Fighting Hawks

Easton Brodzinski scoring in the Huskies’ 4-3 overtime loss. Photo credit: Mark Kuhlmann

The ninth-ranked St. Cloud State Huskies were defeated 4-3 in overtime by the fourth-ranked University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks at the NCHC pod in Omaha, Neb..

The Fighting Hawks opened the scoring at 2:15 of the first period with a goal by Mark Senden.

The Huskies would tie the game later in the period when Easton Brodzinski scored his third goal of the season at 16:08. Chase Brand and Brendan Bushy would pick up the assists.

After a Sam Hentges interference penalty, Fighting Hawks forward Shane Pinto would score on the powerplay giving the Fighting Hawks a 2-1 lead.

The Fighting Hawks would extend the lead to 3-1 later in the second period when Collin Adams scored.

Moments later Nick Perbix scored his third goal of the season cutting the deficit to one. The goal by Perbix was assisted by Zach Okabe.

In the third period, the Huskies tied the game at 3 with a goal from Veeti Miettinen at 4:43 of the third period. The goal was Miettinen’s second of the season and was assisted by Jami Kranilla.

The game was scoreless for the rest of regulation sending it to a 3-on-3 overtime period.

Eight seconds into overtime UND captain, Jordan Kawaguchi scored the game winning goal for the Fighting Hawks.

David Hrenak made 17 saves on 21 shots in the loss. The Huskies outshot the Fighting Hawks 27-21.

The Huskies next game is Friday, Dec. 18 at 7:35 p.m. against the Colorado College Tigers.

