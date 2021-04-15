Huskies fall in national championship game

UMass shorthanded goal early in the second period to give UMass a 3-0 lead, they would go on to win 5-0 and take the national title. Photo courtesy of Gregory Shamus

The St. Cloud State University Men’s hockey team was defeated 5-0 in the NCAA National Championship Game by the UMass Minutemen who captured their first national championship in school history.

The game began with a crossbar being hit by Veeti Miettinen, but it was all downhill from there as the Huskies struggled to get anything going the rest of the game.

Minutes after Miettinen hit the post UMass forward Aaron Bohlinger scored his first goal of the season, which proved to be the title-clinching goal for the Minutemen.

UMass added a goal late in the first to extend the lead to 2-0 heading to the first intermission.

The Huskies had a power play early in the second and it turned into a shorthanded goal for the Minutemen to effectively kill any hope of a comeback for the Huskies.

UMass added another goal on the power play at 13:45 of the second to extend the lead to 4-0.

In the third period, UMass would add one more goal for good measure to give UMass a comfortable 5-0 lead as the cruised the remainder of the game to a national championship.

The Huskies outshot the Minutemen 25-22, but were met by a returning Filip Lindberg who stopped all 25 shots he faced. David Hrenak stopped 17 shots in his final collegiate game.

The Huskies finish the season with a 20-11-0 record in head coach Brett Larson’s third season where he guided the Huskies to their first ever national championship game and second ever Frozen Four.

There will be a Frozen Four celebration at 6 p.m. on April 14 at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

