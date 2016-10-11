Huskies fall to Fighting Hawks

St. Cloud State University would welcome the University of North Dakota to the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center to resume WCHA play for the Huskies.

The game would start slow to begin as not much action would occur the first 10 minutes of the period. The Huskies wouldn’t get their first shot on goal until nearly 13 minutes into the game. Defenses on both sides would hold strong as both teams would kill a penalty in the first period. Huskies netminder Janine Alder would make 10 saves in the first period, Fighting Hawks goalie Lexie Shaw would have 6. The score would be tied at zero all heading into the first intermission.

It would be a battle of special teams in the second period. Both teams would remain 100% on the penalty kill, but it was the penalty kill for the Fighting Hawks that would open the scoring. Sarah Lecavalier of the Fighting Hawks would win the face-off in their own zone with the puck going back to the boards. Halli Krzyzaniak would corral the puck send it around the boards that would spring Amy Menke for a breakaway after she would poke the puck around the defense and she would beat Alder blocker side to give North Dakota a 1-0 lead that would stay the same heading into the third period.

The third period would be more of the same, both teams trading penalties but neither being able to capitalize. The Huskies would put some pressure on the Fighting Hawks putting up shots in bunches but Shaw was a superhuman, refusing to allow any Husky shots to find twine. The Huskies would lose in shutout fashion, 1-0.

Alder was fantastic herself, only allowing one goal on 31 shots, but would fall to 1-1. The Huskies will have their chance to get revenge and split the series tomorrow. Puck drop is scheduled for 3:07 p.m.

Photos by Maddie MacFarlane