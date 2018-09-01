Huskies edge out Marauders in season opener

Football is back. A year removed from a 6-5 finish and a third place finish in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) North after dropping their final three games to end last season the St. Cloud State Huskies looked to bounce back in a big way to begin this season.

The University of Mary Marauders finished 1-10 last season for the third consecutive year, finishing next to last in the NSIC North.

The Huskies came into the year without a blemish in their all-time record against the Marauders, improving to 13-0 after last season’s 33-7 victory thanks to 249 rushing yards and a school record 55 yard field goal by placekicker Adam Stage.

It would be the head coaching debut for Marauders’ coach Craig Bagnell looking for something to prove after serving as the University of Bemidji’s Offensive Coordinator from 2015-17.

The game would begin with matching unsportsmanlike penalties as the two teams began to chirp each other as they met at midfield before the game.

It would be a defensive battle in the first half. The two teams would combine for four straight turnovers to begin the game.

After a scoreless first quarter we would finally get some scoring in the second. On a fourth and two play at the 20 yard line University of Mary QB Jordan Velarde would scramble to his right and up the sideline for the game’s opening score. After the PAT the Marauder’s would take a 7-0 lead.

The Huskies would have a chance to answer at the end of the half, but a 45 yard field goal attempt at the end of the half would be wide left as time expired. It was Sophomore kicker Adam Stage’s second miss of the half.

Despite outgaining the University of Mary 141 to 113 on ten more plays, St. Cloud State would trail 7-0 as both teams headed into the locker room.

Late into the third quarter the Huskies would find their way on the board. A five yard touchdown pass from QB Dwayne Lawhorn to WR John Solberg would knot the game at seven after the converted PAT.

The game wouldn’t stay tied for long however, a 51 yard screen pass from Velarde to Tyson Carney would give the Marauders a 13-7 lead after a failed two point attempt.

That’s where the score would stay with 2:45 left in the game. The Huskies started with the ball on the 20 after the defense forced a punt.

It was all Lawhorn and the Huskies from there. If it ain’t broke don’t fix it. Lawhorn to Solberg would be money on the final drive just like it was all game. From 15 yards out Lawhorn would roll out to the right and find Solberg again in the endzone for the game winning score.

14-13 would be the final after the PAT and the defense shutting the door, forcing a turnover on downs with 31 seconds left to ice the game.

The Huskies improved to 14-0 all time against the Marauders in their closest game to date. The one point margin of victory would by far be the smallest in the series after averaging 19 in the previous 13 games.

Huskies head coach Scott Underwood was proud of the way his team played after they were able to settle in after the game got going, “if you look at the body of work it was pretty consistent. You never know what’s going to count in a game. You play 75 good plays in a game and three bad ones and it could make you lose” said Underwood.

Underwood was complimentary of Solberg and his ability to compete, and of his kicker Adam Stage, “he’s a first team all-conference player and we’re gonna ride him because he’s that good of a player” added Underwood.

John Solberg was the offensive hero of the night hauling in 12 catches for 148 yards and two touchdowns, including the game winner. The wideout was all over the field making plays and breaking tackles, which was paramount in the game winning drive.

“I’m just trying to give that second effort every time. I always wanna be hungry for those extra few yards. You can’t get complacent out there. You always gotta give that second effort and that’s something I’ve always had” Solberg said on his ability to break tackles.

In what was a shaky start for Lawhorn completing 25 of 45 attempts for 255 yards adding 37 yards on the ground in 10 attempts, he was really able to pull it all together on the final drive hitting receivers right on the money, leading the team down the field.

On the final drive Lawhorn said he wanted to just get the ball to his receivers so they could make plays and “just get to work.”

“Sometimes you have to play a little backyard football” Lawhorn said about the final play. “It was supposed to be a drop back pass, but one of the linebackers came out so I decided to roll out and get my guys a shot and John Solberg made a play” he continued.

It might not have been the way the Huskies thought it would go down, but the result was the same as expected. 1-0 to start the year and these Huskies are just getting started.

