Huskies fall to Cougars in first home game

The St. Cloud State Huskies would start off their 2016-17 campaign with a home game against the Cougars of Sioux Falls, who would be looking to avenge a 36-0 loss last time out.

Both offenses got off to a slow start, but it was the visiting Cougars who would get it going first with a touchdown run by quarterback Luke Papilion from three yards out. The Huskies would answer on their next drive. After a couple big plays in the air Jaden Huff would finish off the drive with a two yard scamper.

After the initial PAT was no good, a roughing kicker penalty gave the Cardinal and Black another chance they would convert to knot things up at seven a piece. The Cougars would start their next scoring drive off doing themselves no favors by starting things off with a 1st and 35, however they would convert on a huge 21 yard run.

QB Papilion would cap the drive with his second rushing touchdown of the game to bring a 14-7 lead over the Huskies into the second half.

After a promising first half, the second half would get a little ugly with the Huskies’ defense giving up big play after big play. Driving the majority of the field, including a conversion on fourth down, Meyers would throw an interception in the end zone to kill the opening half drive for the Huskies.

Papilion would do it all on the ensuing drive using his legs and his arm that would ultimately end in a seven yard pass touchdown to wide receiver Josh Angulo. On their next offensive possession, the Cougars would score on a 64 yard touchdown pass.

The Cougars would continue to pour it on, with the final score reading 49-13.

Jameson Parsons, who showed out for the Huskies, racking up 181 yards in the air on just eight grabs, adding another six yards on the ground commented, “We got to figure out we’re good at and make some adjustments. We were right there. We just did not capitalize. It’s going to start at practice, we’re going to need a lot more intensity. We gotta figure out who we are as a team.”

The Huskies are not going to let themselves hang their heads, as they have nine days to find their identity and get ready for their game for Upper Iowa.