Huskies baseball sweep Minot State in critical mid-week doubleheader

The #4 ranked St. Cloud State Huskies returned home to Joe Faber Field for a competitive mid-week doubleheader against NSIC rival Minot State.

Coming into this matchup, SCSU moved up a couple of spots to #2 in the NSIC rankings after a couple of solid series in conference play. Minot State on the other hand is not too far behind sitting at the #4 spot in the NSIC rankings after a solid start to the season.

The cardinal and black wasted no time getting on the board in game one.

In the bottom of the first, senior Jordan Joseph became St. Clouds first base-runner after a one-out single. A couple batters later, another senior, Mathew Meyer, opened the door wide open with a two-run bomb over the wall at Joe Faber Field.

After the first, it was a pitching duel for a vast majority of the game. Senior Dominic Austing got the start on the bump for SCSU and was searching for history. Coming into the game Austing needed six strikeouts to surpass Logan Birr, who finished his career with 274, a St. Cloud State record. Austing was wheeling all throughout the ballgame, holding the Beavers to no runs through the first six frames. Austing finished his day going six innings strong allowing three hits, three walks and seven strikeouts. With the seven punch outs on the mound for Austing, he became the only player in program history to eclipse 275 strikeouts in a career.

After making history, the Huskies sent out senior Matt Butler to try and close out the game in the seventh. It was a tough outing for Butler; the first batter he faced took him yard to commence the Minot comeback. That would be the end of Butler’s day, as the Huskies sent in junior left-hander Shannon Ahern to try and seal the deal. Ahern gave up a single against his first batter faced and like Butler, his appearance would end quickly.

Up by one run with a runner on and no one out, the cardinal and black sent in senior Arizona native Blake Flint to pick up the save. Flint came in firing, striking out three consecutive Minot batters and closing out the game for St. Cloud State. The Huskies took game one by a final score of 2-1 over the Beavers from Minot State.

Game two of the doubleheader saw the same result in a Husky win, but in different fashion over the Minot State Beavers.

Like the first game, a home run would open the scoring for SCSU, but this time it would come off the bat of senior Mitch Mallek for his 10th of the season to put St. Cloud State up by one.

It was another pitchers duel as well, as both sides were quiet for most of the ballgame. It wasn’t until the sixth inning where another run would come across and it came at the hands of Mallek once again. Senior Jordan Joseph walked to put the first base runner on for SCSU in the bottom of the sixth, and then it was Mallek delivering a huge one-out double to drive in Joseph from first base.

With the double, Mallek etched his name in the history books as well becoming the newest member to join the 200 hit club. It comes just a couple weeks after fellow teammate and senior Mathew Meyer surpassed 200 hits as well.

The Huskies were not done in the bottom of the sixth though; senior Caeden Harris was able to lace a single to drive in Mallek from second base to put St. Cloud State up 3-0.

Great pitching and defense from SCSU kept Minot at bay, but the Huskies were not finished. Just one inning later, they would look to tack on a couple more. In the bottom of the seventh frame, another senior, Toran Shahidi, led things off with a base knock to get a man on for SCSU. After a nice sacrifice bunt from junior Lenny Walker and an HBP to senior Ethan Ibarra, the Huskies had two on, looking to add more damage. Later in the inning, senior Jordan Joseph continued his stretch of greatness at the plate with an RBI single to drive in Shahidi. After that Joseph managed to get himself into a rundown between first and second to buy enough time for Ibarra to scamper home to put the Huskies up 5-0.

That would be the rest of the scoring, as St. Cloud State completed the sweep over the Minot State Beavers. Sophomore Matt Osterberg got the call and victory in game two and went an impressive 6.1 innings strong with no earned runs and eight strikeouts. He improved his record to 4-1 on the season and helped secure the seventh sweep over an NSIC opponent this season for the Huskies.

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...