Homecoming features ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ at the Atwood Memorial Center Theater

Spider-man comes out on top in Spider-man: Into the Spider-Verse. Photo courtesy of Sony Pictures Animation Inc.

Written by: Todd Fowler

For SCSU’s homecoming week, The University Program Board (UPB), Department of Campus Involvement, and Atwood Memorial Center decided to show viewings of the 2018 animated film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, to the SCSU community from Oct. 14 to Oct. 18 at Atwood Memorial Center Theater.

Surprisingly being both a fan of Spider-man and cinema, I had yet to see the film. But I heard nothing but good things from people who saw the film, so I figured since the film was playing on campus, why not finally give it a view. There was a good couple of dozen people in the theater. Of course there was social distancing and mask wearing; I’m glad that the event was enforcing it. Even with the COVID-19 guidelines, all in attendance, including myself were enjoying the film. I am happy that I choose to go to the event, it was a good experience.

Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse is a 2018 animated comic book hero film that stars Shameik Moore as Miles Morales / Spider-Man, Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker / Spider-Man, Chris Pine as Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy / Spider-Woman, Mahershala Ali as Aaron Davis / Prowler, and Brian Tyree Henry as Jefferson Davis. The film brings together several iterations of the superhero Spider-Man from different universes to stop a threat that could impact their own timelines for the worse.

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...