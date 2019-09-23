Events, celebrations and reunions: SCSU homecoming starts on Sept. 25

St. Cloud State University will be hosting another year of homecoming starting Sept. 25 to Sept. 28. During these four days, students, faculty, and alumni will gather for plenty of planned events to celebrate the university’s sesquicentennial celebration.

Listed below are all of the events taking place this week. If you would like more information on each event, visit HuskiesConnect.

Wednesday, Sept. 25:

Homecoming Kick-Off Event

11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Atwood Memorial Center Mall

Tending for a Cause – Student Veteran Emergency Fundraiser and Homecoming Social

5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Beaver Island Brewery

2019 Homecoming Bonfire

7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Q Lot Parking – South of the Herb Brooks Center

Thursday, Sept. 26:

Homecoming Service Projects

11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Atwood Memorial Center Main Lounge

Homecoming Spirit Challenge: Lip Sync Battle

9:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Ritsche Auditorium

Friday, Sept. 27:

Financial Markets Lab Dedication

1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

1st Floor, Centennial Hall Lobby

Husky Growth Fund Alumni Reunion

5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Financial Markets Lab – Centennial Hall, First Floor

Alumni Art Exhibit Reception

5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Gallery St. Germain

Blizzardshack Block Party.

7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Atwood Memorial Center Mall

SCSU Band Alumni Reunion & Reception

7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Beaver Island Brewery

Saturday, Sept. 28:

Medical Clinic and Pharmacy Gathering

8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Eastman Hall – First Floor

Recovery Community Homecoming Gathering

8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Eastman Hall – First Floor

Counseling & Psychological Services Homecoming Gathering

8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Eastman Hall – First Floor

Ambassadors/Vanguard/Redcoats Reunion Breakfast

8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Cascade Room – Atwood Memorial Center

Homecoming 5k Run/Walk

10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Herb Brooks National Hockey Center

Tours of Newly Renovated Eastman Hall

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Eastman Hall

School of Education/Campus Lab Alumni Reception

12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Education Building

Dedication of Husky Plaza

1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

North of Centennial Hall (between Atwood Memorial Center and Performing Arts Center)

Huskies Fan Fest

2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Husky Stadium

Huskies Football vs. Northern State

5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Husky Stadium

Greek Life Alumni Reunion

7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

MC’s Dugout

Active Minds Alumni Gathering

7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

7 West Taphouse

Denmark Study Abroad Alumni Reunion

7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Olde Brick House

Residential Life Alumni Reunion

7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Band Room, Red Carpet Nightclub

KVSC’s Presents Brother Ali Take Me Home(coming) Concert

10:00 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Red Carpet Nightclub

