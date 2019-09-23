Events, celebrations and reunions: SCSU homecoming starts on Sept. 25
St. Cloud State University will be hosting another year of homecoming starting Sept. 25 to Sept. 28. During these four days, students, faculty, and alumni will gather for plenty of planned events to celebrate the university’s sesquicentennial celebration.
Listed below are all of the events taking place this week. If you would like more information on each event, visit HuskiesConnect.
Wednesday, Sept. 25:
11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Atwood Memorial Center Mall
Tending for a Cause – Student Veteran Emergency Fundraiser and Homecoming Social
5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Beaver Island Brewery
7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Q Lot Parking – South of the Herb Brooks Center
Thursday, Sept. 26:
11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Atwood Memorial Center Main Lounge
Homecoming Spirit Challenge: Lip Sync Battle
9:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Ritsche Auditorium
Friday, Sept. 27:
Financial Markets Lab Dedication
1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
1st Floor, Centennial Hall Lobby
Husky Growth Fund Alumni Reunion
5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Financial Markets Lab – Centennial Hall, First Floor
5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Gallery St. Germain
7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
Atwood Memorial Center Mall
SCSU Band Alumni Reunion & Reception
7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
Beaver Island Brewery
Saturday, Sept. 28:
Medical Clinic and Pharmacy Gathering
8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
Eastman Hall – First Floor
Recovery Community Homecoming Gathering
8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Eastman Hall – First Floor
Counseling & Psychological Services Homecoming Gathering
8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Eastman Hall – First Floor
Ambassadors/Vanguard/Redcoats Reunion Breakfast
8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Cascade Room – Atwood Memorial Center
10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Herb Brooks National Hockey Center
Tours of Newly Renovated Eastman Hall
10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Eastman Hall
School of Education/Campus Lab Alumni Reception
12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Education Building
1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
North of Centennial Hall (between Atwood Memorial Center and Performing Arts Center)
2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Husky Stadium
Huskies Football vs. Northern State
5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Husky Stadium
7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
MC’s Dugout
7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
7 West Taphouse
Denmark Study Abroad Alumni Reunion
7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Olde Brick House
Residential Life Alumni Reunion
7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Band Room, Red Carpet Nightclub
KVSC’s Presents Brother Ali Take Me Home(coming) Concert
10:00 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.
Red Carpet Nightclub