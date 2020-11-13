Hockey Day Minnesota postponed

Poster for what would have been Hockey Day 2021 in Mankato. Photo courtesy of the Minnesota Wild

Written by: Brevin Monroe

Add Hockey Day Minnesota 2021 to the list of sporting events effected by the Coronavirus. The Minnesota Wild, Fox Sports North, and Minnesota Hockey announced in October that this year’s event scheduled to be held January 2021 in Mankato would be postponed until January 2022 due to COVID-19.

Hockey Day Minnesota has been an annual event since 2006 and this year‘s installment would have been the 15th annual event.

“Hockey Day in Minnesota is something that our staff and players look forward to every year,” Nick Oliver, St. Cloud State men’s assistant coach, said. “It will be different this year not being able to celebrate an important part of our State’s culture.”

Hockey Day Minnesota 2021 will take place in some capacity and details are yet to be released. The Minnesota holiday was cancelled due to the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic in Minnesota and around the world.

“A lot of our players have been involved with the event, both at the high school and college levels, and the SCSU hockey program looks forward to being involved in future events,” said Oliver.

The Minnesota Wild announced the cancellation of Hockey Day Minnesota 2021 in Mankato on Oct. 21 in conjunction with Fox Sports North and Minnesota Hockey. The event was rescheduled for 2022 also in Mankato.

