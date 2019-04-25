Hmong cultural night promotes acceptance at SCSU

In mid-April, SCSU’s Hmong Student Organization (HSO) hosted their annual cultural night, “Lub Hnub Puag Lub Hli”, which translates to “the sun embraces the moon”.

The Hmong Student Organization is run by Kuamuastua Xiong (president), Silena Xiong (vice president), Tsimnuj Yang (treasurer), Pheng Thao (secretary), Nkaujzuagpaaj (Olyumpia) Her (historian), Der Vang (public relations), and Johnny Vang (freshman representative).

Adding to the culture throughout the night, the emcees and performers would speak in both Hmong and English. Jack Yang, one of the emcees for the night, said, “I speak Hmong to my friends and family every day.” Lisa Vang, the other emcee, also commented on this aspect, “We should always speak Hmong because that’s how people know who we are.”

After introductions, a fashion show was put on. Introducing the fashion show, Lisa Vang, an emcee, told the audience that most people think of Thailand, of Laos when they hear Hmong clothing, but in America, they have blended traditional clothing styles with modern styles. Olyumpia Her, the historian of the Hmong Student Organization, explained some of the different fashion staples that were displayed in the show:

“In the Hmong culture, our clothing is designed and worn based on what clan, based on the eighteen Hmong surnames, and dialect we speak. For example, the dialects we have are Hmong Green and Hmong White. People who identify themselves as Hmong Green, the women would wear colorful patterned skirts along with colorful jackets and other attire. And for men, they tend to wear a cropped top with pants that are made to be baggy. As for Hmong White, the women mostly wear a black jacket with blue bands around the sleeve of the jacket along with a white skirt. As for men, they wear pants that are regular dress pants style with a shirt. There are also Hmong Stripes, which is just a style of clothing within a certain clan where the sleeves have a stripped pattern. They are many more styles and types of Hmong clothes. With a new generation, there have been new styles to Hmong clothing that have simple designs and are easier to wear.”

All the participants of the fashion show had lots of charisma, working with their runway partner to do a signature pose at the end of their walk. The star of the fashion show, named by the amount of clapping in the audience alone, was a young child who was escorted by another fashion show member to the music of “Baby Shark”.

The main part of the night was a skit, that was broken into four parts. The skit focused on the theme of the night, acceptance of the LGBTQIA+ community. Olyumpia Her, member of the HSO executive board, explained what was all involved in the skit:

“Skit writers (Johhny Vang, Kevin Phoojywg Xiong, Sabrina Yang, Matthew Vang, and Pheng Thao) stayed up many late nights to write this skit because this skit was a big challenge for us. We did not want to portray any aspects of the LGBTQIA+ in the wrong light. Luckily, our main lead and new skit writer, Johnny Vang, offered us a lot of insight when writing the skit, such as: characters/character development, the fall out between the main leads, Foom (Fong) and Kaj (Ka), and a resolution for all the characters. We felt as though a lot of people were having very high expectations for this skit because we are doing a taboo topic within the Hmong community but we wanted people to understand that this skit is no different than a heterosexual skit because love is love.”

The skit brought in traditional Hmong culture with the religious aspects, such as how the universe was created and the various gods/goddesses. Some more modern influences included the two main characters singing “Rewrite the Stars” from The Greatest Showman. After the two main characters, both male, sang a duet that was originally for a male and female singer, one character commented “Music has no gender” which points towards the message of the entire skit that love has no gender.

In between parts of the skit, Hmong students showcased their dancing and singing, including (but not limited to) Hluas Nkauj, Hero Yang, Prestige, and Sabrina Yang & Kabao Yang.

When asked what the HSO wanted the audience to take home with them after the event, Her said,

“The topic of LGBTQIA+ in the Hmong community has always been a tough topic to talk about because of how taboo it is. The LGBTQIA+ community is not a welcoming topic to many of the young generations’ parents and grandparents because of how little they know and how it’s thought of inappropriate it is to love someone of the same gender or who identifies as the same gender/non-binary to their partner. We wanted to send a message to hopefully have families, especially Hmong families, to begin opening up about these frustrating topics about being queer to each other. The message is that love is love and that the physicalities of it does not correlate to specific genders. Normalizing those who identify as LGBTQIA+ and LGBTQIA+ relationships within the Hmong community. We wanted our audience to know that it’s okay to be yourself and not let others define it for you.”

The entire cultural night was very entertaining and educational for the audience. The night was very well attended, four extra rows of seating were needed to be placed behind the tables after the start of the show to accommodate the excited attendees of the event. The HSO shared a strong message about acceptance to the university.

