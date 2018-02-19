Yet another senseless mass murder occurred on Wednesday. 17 students and teachers were cut down and an additional 14 sustained injuries in Parkland, Florida, where a former student pulled a fire alarm and proceeded to shoot through the crowd. He was taken alive by police and awaits trial.

The custom is to wait 24 hours before discussing guns, gun control, or regulatory methods to give those affected by a senseless tragedy time to grieve before a national discussion occurs. It’s good to know that the victims, their friends, and their families are in our nation’s leaders’ thoughts and prayers. It’s good that we console them to the best of our abilities. But we have forgotten to act.

Albert Einstein said the definition of insanity is to do something exactly the same over and over again but expect different results. That’s our relationship with guns: we continue to say “Never Again” but three of the top ten deadliest shootings have happened in the last five months alone. We attempt to even discuss better regulation, and we are shouted down as hating on the Second Amendment. The NRA spends millions on lobbying efforts and “non-political” issue ads touting the importance of gun ownership. Nothing changes.

Heaven is filled with too many new angels this century. Since Columbine in 1999, more than 150,000 students in elementary through high school have experienced a similar-style mass shooting in at least 170 schools. That doesn’t include suicides, accidents, or extracurricular events on school property. Everytown USA, a gun control advocacy group, puts school shootings at 18 so far this year. Taking out accidents and non-school hours, that number drops to eight in less than two full months of 2018.

These numbers are horrifying, but all too soon our legislators will move on. The media will move on. The communities, schools, and loved ones of the victims will be left behind. We must change this.

The Second Amendment reads “A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” The entire purpose of this Amendment, as Hamilton writes in Federalist 29 and Madison writes in Federalist 46, is in case the Federal Government becomes too tyrannical in its power, the States will call up the organized militia to resist it. The organized militia, according to Hamilton and Madison, would meet a few days per year, drill, and practice tactics. It was not a carte blanche for every single person, qualified or not, trained or not, honest or not, to have a gun just because they want one.

I like guns. I want more and eventually to start collecting old military rifles because I enjoy history. Most gun owners are like me, my family, and my friends who like to go hunting or pop off a few at the range. Those we must guard against are those who defend gun ownership with such ferociousness that they see children slaughtered and think “what a shame” but take no action.

My thoughts and prayers are with those families in Parkland who are going through an unbelievable sense of loss and demand for answers. My hope is with their classmates who demand that enough be enough and something is done about it. My fellow Americans, we are at a time of choosing. We have it within ourselves to remake the world again if we are only brave enough to seize it.