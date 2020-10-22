Haunted Houses of Central Minnesota

Molitor’s is open for business this season. Photo Credit: Tony Langfellow

Written by: Elaina Mihalik

Things may look a little different this year, but that does not mean there is nothing to do to celebrate the spooky season. With Halloween upon us, there are many activities to do such as pumpkin patches or haunted houses.

Many haunted houses chose to keep their doors shut this season however, some have decided to open in the surrounding area include: (This list includes those within an hour and a half of St. Cloud area).

Molitor’s looks a little different this year. They are not offering the hayride this year. Instead, they are doing a new walk through of all their buildings. Their restaurant is still open. Tickets cost $26 online and $31 at the door.

“My experience with Molitor’s was really fun,” Summer Welch, a student at SCSU, said “I was kind of scared to go at first, but I don’t regret it at all and want to go again.”

“I did my research before to make sure masks were required,” Nora Malueg, student at SCSU and first-time goer to Molitor’s, said. “However, as soon as I got inside almost nobody was wearing masks. Other than that, I loved the experience! All of the actors wore masks, were very fun to be around, and made for a great night.”

Ringler’s House on Haunted Hill Haunted Trail is a haunted trail located an hour and 10 mins away from St. Cloud, MN. It is off of Highway 23 in Brook Park, MN. There are two attractions at this location. This year they will have a special effects explosion, that goes off without any warning. Food is also available at this location. Ticket prices are $12 per person and $5 for the child friendly trail.

The Haunted Manor is a charity event hosted on Halloween this year. It is located the intersection of County Road 10 and Waconia Parkway. It is an hour and 20 minutes from St. Cloud and will be open from 5 p.m.-11 p.m. This is a child friendly event. Stop by for some trick-or-treating and enjoy the Halloween displays.

Scream Town is one of the largest haunted houses in Minnesota. They are located near the Twin Cities. It is on a dead-end road in a valley. They have 6 different scare locations and they are large attractions. Regular admission includes the four regular haunts and are priced at $36. There also have VIP tickets that includes the two other haunts. This ticket cost $64 and this is more for adults.

The Dead End Hayride is an hour and twenty minutes from St. Cloud. This one is known to be frightening. Due to this, this location requires children to be older than 10. Tickets are only available for purchase online. They also have fast passes and immediate access passes besides the general admission. General admission tickets range from $16 to $33. Fast passes range from $25 to $47. The immediate access passes go for $40 to $70. This attraction is outdoors, so be sure to check the weather.

The Haunting Experience is an hour and thirty minutes out from St. Cloud. Like the previous, this one is scary. They recommend that children be at least 12-years-old. However, they let the parents decide. This location offers both a haunted house and hayride. Ticket prices vary depending on what kind of pass is purchased. Prices range from $18 to $40. Tickets can be purchased at the door and online. This location also has food and does not charge general admission to access it.

It is the best time to go out and experience some of the haunted events around Minnesota.

