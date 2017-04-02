Guillermo del Toro gets spooky with ‘At Home With Monsters’ exhibit at Mia

Founded 1924

CF2E81F8-C6F4-4A89-83D7-ABFB3694C09F.jpg?fit=748%2C500 The opening of the, 'At Home With Monsters' exhibit at the Minneapolis Institute of Art. All photos by Jessie Wade
E41292AD-1EDE-4052-A8C8-28C6FA5D9DCF.jpg?fit=375%2C500 Each room holds a description of the theme within, with this being the first theme to be amused by.
35331C1D-B070-48A4-806E-10F270AC4FD4.jpg?fit=573%2C500
35BFE3F3-F4BF-4FA8-ACB5-5260EFFA2FF3.jpg?fit=334%2C500 Processed with VSCO with a6 preset
C87776A2-DB26-4470-8DA0-37E055FC554D.jpg?fit=748%2C500 del Toro's exhibit includes inspirations from other films, including this miniature from "Pirates of the Caribbean".
B3AD1AD3-222B-4353-A8E7-BE08ADFD5F4A.jpg?fit=748%2C500 The prop of Edith Cushing's belt buckle worn in Crimson Peak.
07D0AF7F-1F3E-405E-BC0A-04CB38C913E3.jpg?fit=748%2C500 del Toro finds beauty in the most un-obvious of places.
358A7AE1-E2E2-48AA-9FC4-B021C8FD806A.jpg?fit=334%2C500 Fauna made a powerful appearance in the carefully curated exhibit.
5D970C43-69A8-465F-8140-02A86189E7FA.jpg?fit=748%2C500 Costumes from Crimson Peak feature a late 1800's style.
EC864693-0E73-4428-BA68-4420E25B9D3A.jpg?fit=334%2C500 Details of the women's costumes from Crimson Peak.
0590609F-8681-4419-824E-A101E9F89B50.jpg?fit=748%2C500 Numerous props and pieces relevant to del Toro's inspirations were perfectly scattered around the museum spaces.
2A5F12DA-6785-4141-8BA2-BF1A90A45540.jpg?fit=375%2C500 Humor from del Toro.
AE308D8B-6615-4B2F-B49B-54F4BEC3DC78.jpg?fit=375%2C500 A grouping of framed pictures of inspirations for del Toro.
77E1BE9D-ED33-4230-B5E2-B65D15BD7C35.jpg?fit=748%2C500 One of several notebooks of del Toro's which are filled with writings and drawings for his films and works.
9954920D-3D44-423F-A248-D98FCACEBACA.jpg?fit=334%2C500 Frankenstein is one of del Toro's oldest and biggest influences in his work.
324ED4FB-1D20-4CB0-A69A-D4D32B2B69F7-1.jpg?fit=748%2C500 Just a Frankenstein and his bride.
FC0B4908-BAE0-46BB-87C0-B82AAC7493E7.jpg?fit=334%2C500 The Bride of Frankenstein at the exhibit.
7053B4BE-6DDB-4085-A0EB-FE5D5BD6C5A9.jpg?fit=748%2C500 Frankenstein and his bride, up close and personal.
1EE1A672-3C8C-4AF3-9E20-811432ADBF51.jpg?fit=334%2C500 There can never be too many Frankenstein's.
98464F9B-45A9-497E-B401-49BA85BF6949.jpg?fit=667%2C500 Another notebook of del Toro's behind glass. Electronic versions on iPads were viewable to swipe though right next to the originals.
CE15E50B-4FE6-42C4-A4E0-95E712935E78.jpg?fit=748%2C500 The comic room filled with hundreds of comic books - only a small portion of del Toro's actual collection.
DB96BEC4-BF5F-4024-92E6-98FAAA2F6950.jpg?fit=667%2C500
58CC45B6-662E-4CA2-AF83-9A3B55BCD0D6.jpg?fit=748%2C500 A quirky angel figure on the wall, one of many odd findings throughout the exhibit walls.
FBF8EA8D-1A76-41DC-91E9-0FCC295C2B11.jpg?fit=375%2C500
843672F4-A20A-4CAF-83D7-FBA3E4CB6F76.jpg?fit=748%2C500 Beginning at birth and ending at death, the 'At Home With Monsters' exhibit signifies more than one would expect while first walking into the exhibit.
9B3AA197-8709-4756-AEF5-6A7192D2B25D.jpg?fit=334%2C500 'The Pale Man' from Pan's Labyrinth, who haunts many of our dreams, is the most memorable and powerful creature within the "death" era.
D897F58E-4697-496D-AEE9-3D6F181F5A71.jpg?fit=449%2C500 The entrance of the 'At Home With Monsters' exhibit.

Guillermo del Toro gets spooky with ‘At Home With Monsters’ exhibit at Mia

in Gallery/Lifestyle/The Shot by

Guillermo del Toro’s, “At Home With Monsters” exhibit at the Minneapolis Institute of Art (Mia) was more than a traditional art exhibit with only one theme and one focus. And it was more than just monsters. It invoked the inspiration and beauty behind peculiar, quirky and horrific characters.

“Where does creativity come from?” Was the goal behind the exhibition, Kayin Feldman, President of Mia and the spark behind this carefully curated exhibit said.

From a purely visual perspective, the “At Home With Monsters” exhibit is a collaboration of del Toro’s immense collection of art, movie props, books, artifacts, comics and sculptures from Bleak House – his two-story “man cave” in Los Angeles that houses over 10,000 items, collected over his entire lifetime.

Looking in further, the exhibit is really a collection of influence and vision that del Toro has had throughout his life. He worked closely with Mia to curate the exhibit, and every single piece he brought over or chose from the Mia archives reflects something deep inside himself that he felt connected to. From film props to life-sized sculptures and wax figures – to horror-esque oil paintings to his idea books from his films, filled with sketches and drawings – there is more than you could dream of, and it would take hours to go through and look at every little detail.

The exhibit is created with different gallery rooms to follow in order – with each gallery housing a large poster explaining the ideas behind the room’s specific theme, starting at Birth and ending with Death. With del Toro growing up in Mexico, each poster is written in both English and Spanish, which is the perfect inclusive addition to the exhibit. Throughout the galleries, you learn that del Toro creates his monsters to exude kindness a lot of the time, whereas the humans in his stories tend to be the real, “monsters”.

The Guillermo del Toro, “At Home With Monsters” exhibit will be on display at Mia in Minneapolis until May 28. Tickets are $16 for Mia members and $20 for non-members and the exhibit has been given an R-rating as a caution for those interested in bringing children.

The exhibition was organized by the Minneapolis Institute of Art, Los Angeles County Museum of Art, and Art Gallery of Ontario.

 

Jessie is the Managing editor/online guru at the University Chronicle. She is a junior at St. Cloud State University and is working toward a B.S. in Print Journalism, a B.A. in Geography and a minor in British Studies. Jessie's social media channels are a mix of nerdy goodness and political banter. Follow her on twitter @jessieannwade for all that is lovely.

