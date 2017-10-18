Good Girls Revolt cannot be Silenced

Here I sit. Hundreds of thoughts running through my head just days after brave women – victims of sexual harassment and abuse from Harvey Weinstein – came forth and stood tall and told the world they have had ENOUGH.

As a woman, I have not lived my life without countless times of sexual harassment over the years and I would be surprised if any female in this world did not experience harassment in one form or another during their lives. It is an incredibly heartbreaking reality and I am so proud of all of the women who have come forward, expressing their deep, very dark experiences – including every single woman I have seen on Twitter and Facebook posting two very powerful words.

“Me too.”

As a journalist, I very lately stumbled across Good Girls Revolt on Amazon this past summer (it premiered in Oct. of 2016). Unsurprisingly, I fell in love with every aspect of it. The characters, the plot, the era. But most importantly, the historical context of a social issue of extreme importance: sex discrimination and harassment in the workplace against females and how they stood up for what they believed in.

A trance of awe took over me as I learned the details of what these fictional-yet-real women (as Good Girls Revolt is based on the nonfiction book, The Good Girls Revolt by Lynn Povich) went through for gender equality at Newsweek – which as is shown more and more every day now – was just the very beginning of the revolution.

When I found out this female-empowered show with now over 28,000 reviews on Amazon and an average rating of 4.8, was canceled within just five weeks of airing, I was shocked. I was recently hired as the Editor-in-Chief of the University Chronicle here at St. Cloud State University when I first heard of Good Girls Revolt and I was instantly inspired by characters in the show to help me prepare for my role as editor.

“For every man there was an inferior woman, for every writer there was a checker,” said Nora Ephron. “they were the artists and we were the drones.” – Lynn Povich, The Good Girls Revolt

Despite it taking place in the late sixties, early seventies, sometimes inspiration from past decades is the best kind. Patti Robinson’s easy-going, yet fire-filled attitude towards getting the news story that people actually want to read, to Finn’s serious-yet-witty with a sprinkle of charming managing style in the newsroom, to sweet Cindy who portrayed so many of us women at one time or another getting pushed down by someone we cared deeply for – these characters and more have honestly helped spark my direction as Editor-in-Chief at the Chronicle. I focus on helping my team get that story, being that crazy editor-perfectionist at times, yet keeping an easy-going attitude and deeply trying to work with compassion for others instead of getting too stiff and strict with responsibility. Although some will disagree with me on this perspective, I personally feel there is a balance and that it is absolutely attainable.

As of Oct. 17, Roy Price, Head of Amazon Studios, and the person who axed Good Girls Revolt for a second season after never having seen it, nor having any females present during the decision which was confirmed publicly by creator of the show, Dana Calvo – has now resigned after being suspended immediately following the allegations from the female producer, Isa Hackett, on being sexually harassed by Price in 2015.

Yes, the man who canceled a show about women fighting harassment at Newsweek in the sixties just got caught sexually harassing a woman.

Hackett said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that she finally felt comfortable coming forth with this harassment after all of the women who spoke up about the Weinstein scandal.

“I feel inspired by the other women who have been far braver than I am, who have come forward,” Hackett said. “I hope we all continue to inspire each other and ultimately create change.”

Good Girls Revolt is a show that has a pressing need to come back to our screens, and I am speaking to you also, Amazon. In thousands of our eyes, this influential account of chronicled pasts should have never left. Especially with a gender equality revolution happening both then and now, with females in industries and places across the world repeatedly getting knocked down and silenced for being just a different sex than men, we need as much positive influence and realness as we can get to continue this fight. To continue the Revolution.

We can do this. #ReviveGoodGirlsRevolt

Photo courtesy of Good Girls Revolt Facebook