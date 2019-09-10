“Gajaga”: a kickoff for a great year of cultural experiences Sri Lankan style

On Sept. 7, the Ayubowan Sri Lankan Student Organization (ASLO) held a cultural night in Stewart Hall at St. Cloud State University to honor and celebrate Sri Lankan culture. The event took the help of many Sri Lankan students to prepare the Ritsche Auditorium for a night of fun as their culture was demonstrated to everyone through the performance of music, dancing and singing. By the end of the event, audience members left the auditorium eager for more Sri Lanken culture, so everyone was invited over to the Atwood Ballroom to try out some of their cultural cuisine. The photos below demonstrate more of how the night festivities developed.

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...