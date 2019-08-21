Full disclosure: Addams Family production

The Great Northern Theatre Company presented The Addams Family, a musical company, at the Glanville Smith Auditorium in Cold Spring (about 15 minutes from St. Cloud) Aug. 2 through Aug. 11.

The Great Northern Theatre Company was established in 1991. The group began almost 30 years ago to dedicate the new auditorium to a Glanville Smith, an arts supporter his entire life. The first play the group put on was The Bachelor and the Bobby-Soxer.

Since its beginning, the group has consistently sold out nearly 1,000 seats every show and has been entertaining theatre lovers across Stearns County. Upcoming productions by GNTC include Don’t Hug Me and The Cemetery Club.

The Addams Family story has been entertaining people for decades in many forms. Charles Addams, the creator of this family, began the stories as printed cartoons. Addams published his first cartoon in 1938, according to The Paley Center. After cartoons, audiences enjoyed the family in the form of TV shows, movies and plays.

The outline of the musical version of The Addams Family is that Wednesday, the oldest child and only daughter in the Addams family has met a boy and is bringing him home to meet the family.

She tells her father that Luke (the boy) has proposed, but she wants their families to meet before they get married. As nerve-wracking that experience may be for any family, it is especially true for the creepy, kooky, mysterious, and spooky, Addams family.

St. Cloud State University was represented by Adam Hammer, who played Lurch. Adam Hammer is the Executive Director of Marketing and Communications for the university.

In his cast biography, he said his favorite part of being a part of the musical was, “Lurch is a completely [different] character than I’m used to being on stage. He’s a hilarious character of few words.”

This was Hammer’s first Great Northern Theatre Company production. The audience shared many laughs due to Hammer’s portrayal of Lurch, his inaudible responses, and the extensive amount of time it took Lurch to “hurry” to answer the door.

Another representative of St. Cloud State was Katherine Ronyak, who is a sophomore at the university. She played one the of the ancestors and this was her first Great Northern Theatre Company production as well. Her favorite part of being in the musical was getting to know new faces.

“I get to meet people who are weird like me! ‘Weirdness is the best quality in a person,’ ~anonymous,” she said.

The performance itself was well done. From the opening, the classic snapping of the mysterious hand, to the clear bond between the characters, and the special effects. The only improvement to the show that could be suggested is turning up the microphones to hear the characters’ witty lines better.

The most memorable scene would be “Full Disclosure,” which is about a traditional family game under that same name. In this game, each member of the table takes a drink from the family chalice and has to share something with the group that they have never told anyone before in their life. Naturally, secrets that have been kept are shared and changes the plot of the story.

The best performance would have to go to Laura Carlson, who played Wednesday. She is a sophomore at the University of Minnesota, Duluth. The stage and all of the audience’s attention was on her anytime she was on stage. She was very easy to relate to, especially for college students who are entering adulthood and have gone through the horror of bringing a special someone home to their home, whom they just wish would act normal for once. Carlson has a very strong singing voice, as well as the ability to go from being stoic to showing full emotions with the snap of a finger.

Almost all audience members can agree that their family may be more normal than the Addams family, but certainly enjoyed the struggles the family experience throughout the play. The full disclosure of this performance was simply a snap of a good time.

