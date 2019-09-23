From tournaments to Olympics- e-sports moving towards the 2020 Olympics

With summer 2019 in the back door and fall is right at the door step, it’s hard to think that summer went by that fast. While some people are ready to cuddle up and get cozy for the cold days ahead, other people across the world are preparing for something much bigger. Next year is the 2020 summer Olympics hosted in Tokyo, Japan.

While it is always fun to watch each nation bring its top competitors preform such amazing feats in track and field events, there are some new ones being added to the list of events as well. It was announced way back in 2016 by the International Olympic Committee that there would be five sports coming to Tokyo including: baseball/softball, karate, skateboarding, sports climbing, and surfing. Sports fans are thrilled that the inclusion of such variety are all coming to such a large scale tournament.

E-sport competitors are now one step closer to becoming an Olympic sport thanks to tech giant, Intel. The Olympics will be taking place at the same time Intel will be hosting the Intel World Open, a massive gaming tournament consisting of the popular soccer-like racing game, Rocket League and renown fighting game, Street Fighter 5. The event starts June 22nd and goes until June 24th.

The tournament will not be taking place directly inside the Olympic stadium; however, the Intel World Open will be recognized as an Olympic sanctioned event. This means that it will be held in the same style as a sporting event in the Olympics following national rules and being watched under an International Sports Federation (ISF).

Twelve nations from across the world will be competing in the tournament, which starting in March of 2020 will begin the process of building the rosters. The final teams from each nation will battle it out in Tokyo at the final against the Japan team. The winning team will take home a huge prize pool of $500,000.

Even though only two games are being played at the tournament, it has sparked attention from other gaming communities including the Super Smash Bros Club on the SCSU campus.

The club president Luke Grundmeyer, was surprised at the tournament getting to this large of a level.

“I was genuinely surprised at this, in the gaming community e-sports can be considered a kind of cringe or something really prideful and taken seriously.”, said Grundmeyer

Grundmeyer adds that while he would be watching the Olympics regardless, this inclusion of e-sports to the mix doesn’t entice him to go much further.

“I am a fan of watching competition at the highest level, the Olympics is a spectator’s sport for me. But I don’t really feel good with e-sports being shoehorned into the Olympics.”, he said.

Grundmeyer says that he appreciates them both but they should be kept separate and that live streams of e-sports competitions help keep it that way and would prefer if e-sports stayed out of the Olympics, but can see them moving towards the Olympics in the near future.

With the Olympics are slowly coming back into view for 2020, only time will tell where e-sports will be placed among all other major sports.

Please follow and like us:

Matt is currently a junior at St. Cloud State University and is majoring in Mass Communications. In addition, he is the current Editor in Chief of the University Chronicle. Matt enjoys movies, music, fashion, and bringing joy to the entire staff.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...