Friends don’t spoil! Stranger Things season 3 brings chills and mysteries back to Netflix

July is the second month of summer everyone is outside enjoying the sunshine and the cool breeze flowing through the trees and m even enjoying a beautiful sunset sky. Unless you are from Hawkins, Indiana then you could be dealing with something a bit more strange.

Yes, its’ true fans got a one way ticket back to town to be with our world saving group of pre-teens once again to fight off the faces of evil in the third installment of Stranger Things. The premiere took place earlier this July with fireworks taking place on and off the TV screen.

Stranger Things, for those who have not yet seen the show, is a sci-fi thriller that takes place in the 80s era where it wasn’t that weird to see your mom with a perm and your dad was all about Duran Duran and the arcade was the hangout spot with your friends. The series follows a group of friends from a small town who are just trying to make it by, dealing with girls, popular trends in school and dimension traveling monsters and a friend who has psychic powers. Because that’s normal right?

If that doesn’t sound like a lot, season 3 ups the anti just a little higher than the season before it.

Stranger Things season 3 turns Hawkins upside down in the summer of ’85 with the drama between our favorite group, a new mall and maybe secret Russian spies? Also, of course, some new and improved monsters make their way into the season as well.

Mike, Dustin, Lucas, Will, Eleven, Max, Steve, Nancy and Jonathon are all back in this season including other favorites like Chief of Police Jim Hopper and Joyce. There are many more characters that return and some we meet for the first time that really give season 3 a new flair of excitement to the story.

Something oddly refreshing in this installment is the amount of color and attention to aesthetics with those colors. The bright clothing that the main characters wore to make them stand out more than a genuine passerby in a crowd. There are times where dark and gritty scenes are happening, however, the attention to detail in how a character looks can really make them stand out from the mood of the scene. For example, Eleven when she is blindfolded and searching for someone in radio or tv waves her color palette changes to match what background she is in even scenes where it is nothingness and only her one screen.

While you have scenes that take place in the new Star Court mall, which becomes a major location in this season the major use of neon lighting from the signs and stores look so beautiful to look at, especially in those night time scenes that take place there.

Of course Stranger Things wouldn’t be story in the 80s without a killer soundtrack. This time around the track list includes The Who, REO Speedwagon, Wham! and Madonna. While there are many more great artists of their time on the soundtrack, the listed artists have a special place when you can hear them in their selected episodes.

Speaking of episodes, at first glance a viewer can find that there is only 8 episodes but don’t let that throw you off because each episode is close to 40 to 50 minutes long followed with a beautifully and theatrically timed finale.

Stranger Things has brought the ways of older fans back to their childhood with pop culture references and specific events like going into a photo studio and getting your picture taken or simply being kind to rewind! It also brings the young fans to a point in time where the small things made the best memories like listening to favorite cassette tapes on a rainy day or biking across town just splurge a few quarters on Pac-Man.

Something that Stranger Things does for its audience especially in season 3 is the feeling of keeping your friends close, even as you grow older never forget the people you can count on the most, the ones who will always have your back and support you through the craziest events in life. Your friends are people that are like second family to you, because after all friends don’t lie, right?

