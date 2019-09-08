Former husky Jimmy Schuldt signs $850,000 deal with Las Vegas

Former St. Cloud State Husky Jimmy Schuldt signed a one year, one way deal worth $850,000 with the Las Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday. The former two time Hobey Baker finalist signed with Las Vegas last April after the conclusion of the Huskies’ hockey season.

Schuldt had an assist in his NHL debut last season with the Golden Knights, but did not play in their Stanley Cup playoff run when they were eliminated in the first round.

The defenseman was a three time captain at St. Cloud State University, where he finished as the all-time leading scorer as a defenseman in the cardinal and black with 118 points in 156 career games played. Schuldt was a fan favorite all four of his years at State. Among being a Hobey Baker Finalist in his senior season, the blueliner was also named the National Collegiate Hockey Conference player of the year scoring 35 points in 39 games with the Huskies ranked #1 for the vast majority of the year.

Assistant Coach Mike Gibbons mentioned how proud they are of Jimmy and everything he’s accomplished.

“St. Cloud State is proud of him. He wasn’t drafted, but almost every team in the NHL tried to get him last year and the year before. We’re proud of him and we saw him play in the game last year and we think he’s ready for the challenge. He’s going to go down as one of the best leaders ever at St. Cloud State hockey and those leadership qualities are going to help him a lot at the next level.”

The Golden Knights open up training camp Friday, Sept. 13, with their first preseason game against the Arizona Coyotes on September 15. Schuldt and the Golden Knights begin regular season play on Oct. 2, when they host the San Jose Sharks at home.

