Former Husky helps lead Tampa Bay Rays through World Series

Nick Anderson pitching during a game. Picture courtesy of Tampa Bay Rays.

With the MLB postseason winding down, Husky baseball fans have extra motivation this World Series to tune in. For the second time ever, a former SCSU baseball player will compete in the grandest stage of professional baseball. Nick Anderson, a graduate in 2011, will join Jim Eisenrich as the only other Husky to make it to the World Series.

Before coming to St. Cloud State, Anderson posted some solid numbers in high school as a member of the Crosby-Ironton Rangers. Anderson compiled a couple of strong years in college, gathering 14 wins with 151 total strikeouts during his collegiate career.

Once Anderson left St. Cloud State, his wild professional career began. Anderson originally got drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in 2012, but decided not to sign with the club. He then went on to play amateur ball and other semi-pro competition before signing with the Minnesota Twins. After much success in the minors with the Twins, Anderson was traded away in 2018 to the Miami Marlins. A year later, he made his MLB debut in a Miami uniform. He was traded again after a couple of appearances with the Marlins organization to the Tampa Bay Rays, and from there his performances started to skyrocket. In his two years with the Rays, he has combined for a 5-1 record thus far and over 50 strikeouts. His impressive display on the mound this shorten MLB season helped Tampa Bay reach the World Series to take on the surging Los Angeles Dodgers. Anderson played a key role in game two of the 2020 World Series, coming in to replace Blake Snell and hurled 1.1 innings in relief with two strikeouts and one run allowed. His efforts helped square the series at one game apiece and Anderson was deemed the winner pitcher in the matchup.

Luckily for Anderson, so far former SCSU alumni are 1-0 in winning the world series. Former SCSU star Jim Eisenrich helped the Florida Marlins win the most prestigious award in baseball back in 1997. With the series tied, Anderson and the Rays look to bring another title to Tampa as the World Series rolls through Oct. 28.

This article was updated at 4:00 p.m. on Oct. 25 for grammatical changes.

