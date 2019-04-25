Information Wants To Be Free

  • German-night-1.jpg?fit=4592%2C2576
    Cultural night participants crowd around a hammerschlagen stand in the Atwood ballroom on Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019. The goal of the game is to drive a nail into a piece of wood with one decisive stroke.
  • German-night-4.jpg?fit=4592%2C2576
    German club members and volunteers dance around a maypole during German Cultural night in the Atwood ballroom on Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019. Maypole dancing is not exclusive to Germany, and is a centerpiece in many european folk festivals.
  • German-night-3.jpg?fit=4221%2C2323
    Steinholding volunteers clink their mugs together jovially during German cultural night in the Atwood ballroom on Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019. The game only ends when all but one of the participants has lowered their mug.
  • German-night-2.jpg?fit=4592%2C2576
    Marius Putzke begins the German cultural night presentation in the Atwood ballroom on Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019. Putzke is one of only four German exchange students that currently attend St. Cloud State University.

First ever German cultural night brings Oktoberfest to SCSU

in Events/Lifestyle by

Five weeks ago, there were no plans to host a German cultural night. More specifically, there were no plans to host the first ever German cultural night in St. Cloud state university history. But four German exchange students, with the help of the SCSU German club, decided to change that. “We got inspired by [the Latin American Student Associations] cultural night, which was under the topic Quinceañera’” said Karina Meitinger, a German exchange student from Bavaria, the largest state in Germany. “And we thought we should do it as well. We are just four Germans, but we thought ‘it’s possible’”.

The Latin American Student Association hosted their first cultural night in late February, inviting all comers to participate in a “Quinceañera”, a celebration of a girls 15th birthday and transition into womanhood in many Latin countries. The organizers of German cultural night took this idea and expanded upon it, decorating the Atwood ballroom in the style of Oktoberfest, with tables lined up in long rows and the checkered tablecloths in blue and white, the colors of the Bavarian flag (Oktoberfest is hosted in Munich, Bavaria’s capitol, and is a staple of Bavarian culture). Guests lingered in the ballroom before the main event, taking pictures at the photo booth and playing hammerschlagen, a game where participants compete against one another to hammer nails into a piece of wood.

Once everyone had been seated, a lengthy presentation began, featuring German exchange students Marius Putzke, Karina Meitinger, and Caroline Rosch. “I just want to stop and think about this, five weeks ago… that’s a lot of work in between classes” said SCSU president Robbyn

Wacker during her speech at the event. “It’s a gift, so thank you very much. You really have started a wonderful tradition here at St. Cloud state that we will continue to nourish and support.” The presentation also featured speeches from St. Cloud mayor Dave Kleis and German professor Isolde Mueller.

The rest of the presentation featured videos about German castles and architecture, an overview of German history, a personal message from a member of German parliament and a German astronaut aboard the ISS, a quick summation of various German holiday traditions, a summary of German achievements in football (soccer), a multiple choice trivia competition with prizes, an eating competition, and a game of Steinholding, a competition in which the competitors must hold a full one-liter beer stein out in front of their bodies with a straight arm until all the other participants have lowered their steins.

After the presentation, the German club wrapped the night up by presenting the famished audience with the chance to enjoy some authentic German cuisine, including German goulash spätzle, and apple strudel. Eventgoers slowly filtered out of the event after enjoying their meals, many of them commemorating their experience at the photo booth and taking one last swing at a game of hammerschlagen. “it wasn’t only the German club that organized the night… we got support from Pakistan, from Malaysia, from our friends… it wouldn’t be fair if we only mentioned German Club” Putzke said, wanting to give due credit to the volunteers outside of the club. “It would have been impossible without the support [of volunteers], especially with the food” Meitinger concurred.

Comment

Go to Top
%d bloggers like this: