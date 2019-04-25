First ever German cultural night brings Oktoberfest to SCSU

Five weeks ago, there were no plans to host a German cultural night. More specifically, there were no plans to host the first ever German cultural night in St. Cloud state university history. But four German exchange students, with the help of the SCSU German club, decided to change that. “We got inspired by [the Latin American Student Associations] cultural night, which was under the topic ‘Quinceañera’” said Karina Meitinger, a German exchange student from Bavaria, the largest state in Germany. “And we thought we should do it as well. We are just four Germans, but we thought ‘it’s possible’”.

The Latin American Student Association hosted their first cultural night in late February, inviting all comers to participate in a “Quinceañera”, a celebration of a girls 15th birthday and transition into womanhood in many Latin countries. The organizers of German cultural night took this idea and expanded upon it, decorating the Atwood ballroom in the style of Oktoberfest, with tables lined up in long rows and the checkered tablecloths in blue and white, the colors of the Bavarian flag (Oktoberfest is hosted in Munich, Bavaria’s capitol, and is a staple of Bavarian culture). Guests lingered in the ballroom before the main event, taking pictures at the photo booth and playing hammerschlagen, a game where participants compete against one another to hammer nails into a piece of wood.

Once everyone had been seated, a lengthy presentation began, featuring German exchange students Marius Putzke, Karina Meitinger, and Caroline Rosch. “I just want to stop and think about this, five weeks ago… that’s a lot of work in between classes” said SCSU president Robbyn

Wacker during her speech at the event. “It’s a gift, so thank you very much. You really have started a wonderful tradition here at St. Cloud state that we will continue to nourish and support.” The presentation also featured speeches from St. Cloud mayor Dave Kleis and German professor Isolde Mueller.

The rest of the presentation featured videos about German castles and architecture, an overview of German history, a personal message from a member of German parliament and a German astronaut aboard the ISS, a quick summation of various German holiday traditions, a summary of German achievements in football (soccer), a multiple choice trivia competition with prizes, an eating competition, and a game of Steinholding, a competition in which the competitors must hold a full one-liter beer stein out in front of their bodies with a straight arm until all the other participants have lowered their steins.

After the presentation, the German club wrapped the night up by presenting the famished audience with the chance to enjoy some authentic German cuisine, including German goulash spätzle, and apple strudel. Eventgoers slowly filtered out of the event after enjoying their meals, many of them commemorating their experience at the photo booth and taking one last swing at a game of hammerschlagen. “it wasn’t only the German club that organized the night… we got support from Pakistan, from Malaysia, from our friends… it wouldn’t be fair if we only mentioned German Club” Putzke said, wanting to give due credit to the volunteers outside of the club. “It would have been impossible without the support [of volunteers], especially with the food” Meitinger concurred.

