Fighting Hawks fight off Huskies

A pivotal NCHC series began tonight against a couple of teams still looking to get things going this season. The University of North Dakota, who haven’t won in their past six games, came to town to take on the Huskies who are 2-2 in the NCHC so far this season.
In the first period, Nathan Widman would take a hooking penalty, giving North Dakota the power play. Sophomore defenseman Christian Wolanin would have the puck at the point and he would feed freshman forward Tyson Jost for a one timer at the top of the right circle. Huskies rookie goaltender Zach Driscoll would make the initial save, but junior forward Austin Poganski’s would kick the puck back to sophomore forward Shane Gersich waiting right in front of the crease to send home the rebound and put the Fighting Hawks up 1-0 at 16:46 in the first. The score would remain at 1-0 heading into the first intermission.