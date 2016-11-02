Fight for Pride: SCSU College Democrats welcome Zach Dorholt to the SCSU campus for rally

The SCSU College Democrats gathered on the Atwood Mall on Oct. 27 for a rally endorsing local candidates who support LGBT+ rights. Zach Dorholt, candidate for House district 14B, was among the speakers who presented at the event, which also included speeches from SCSU students who are either allies to the LBGT+ community or are a part of it themselves. Political activist Justin Michael of Take Action Minnesota was also among the presenters, who gave an emotional account of his experiences supporting candidates with the well-being of the LGBT+ community in mind.

The rally featured chants among those gathered, personal stories about how some students have been affected by laws surrounding the LGBT community, and endorsements for candidates Zach Dorholt, candidate for House district 14B; Dan Wolgamott, candidate for Senate district 14; and Aric Putnam, candidate for Senate district 14A.