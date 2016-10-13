Fantasy Football Week Six: Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em

Teams on a bye week: Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Quarterback

Start Carson Palmer, Cardinals: Palmer looks on track to start in week six after missing week five with a concussion. He has a matchup against the Jets which maybe a break-out game for Palmer who has struggled on the year. But the Jets have been horrible in defending the pass this season. The Jets defense gave up four touchdown passes to Ben Roethlisberger in week five. Palmer will look to get the ball vertical and makes Palmer a top 10 play this week for the quarterback position in fantasy football.

Start Brian Hoyer, Bears: Hoyer has been a surprise for fantasy owners as he has played outstanding the last three weeks. He has thrown for over 300 yards in each of his last three starts. He has a match-up against the Jaguars which makes Hoyer a very strong start in fantasy football. Also, over the past three weeks, Hoyer has not thrown an interception and has thrown at least two touchdown passes in those games. Expect Hoyer to continue his hot play and could finish in the top 10 scoring for quarterbacks.

Sit Matt Ryan, Falcons: Matt “Matty Ice” Ryan is the number one scoring quarterback in fantasy football this year and has played very good football. Two weeks ago he threw for 500 yards against the Panthers defense. He may be the hottest fantasy football player right now. But he has a tough matchup when he heads to the Northwest to take on the Seahawks and the 12th man. The Seahawks is the toughest defense against quarterbacks this season where they have only allowed one touchdown pass on the season. Matt Ryan has been great but this week he could finish outside the top 20.

Sit Dak Prescott, Cowboys: The rookie has been as poised as a veteran the first part of the season but a trip to Green Bay might cause a problem for the young man. It will be his toughest road test of the season and the best defense he has faced this year. Prescott hasn’t thrown over 300 yards and only has one game with at least two touchdown passes. He has saved his numbers with rushing touchdowns. Prescott has been good but could finish outside the top 15 for scoring this week for quarterbacks.

Running Backs

Start DeMarco Murray, Titans: Murray was awful a year ago but a year can make a difference and it has for DeMarco Murray. Murray is the number two ranked running back in fantasy football and now has a matchup with the Browns defense. Murray’s coming off a game with 121 rushing yards and two weeks ago had a two touchdown performance. He is playing good and the Titans are giving him plenty of touches that should have fantasy owners excited for this week.

Start Lamar Miller, Texans: Miller is coming off a disaster performance last week when he faced the Vikings defense and gave fantasy owners two points. He looks to bounce back this week when he faces the Colts defense that has given the third most points to running backs this season. Before last week’s game, Miller was averaging at least 90 total yards. Now Miller hasn’t scored a touchdown this season but has a good chance this week to get his first since the Colts has given up four to running backs this season.

Sit Isaiah Crowell, Browns: Crowell had his worst game of the season last week when he rushed for only 22 yards and finished with 3 total points for fantasy football. Now he faces the Titans defense that has been the third toughest defense on running backs this season. Also, the Browns may be starting their fourth quarterback this season which means the defense will look to stop the run and make the Browns throw the ball. Crowell is not a safe play this week.

Sit Jeremy Hill, Bengals: Hill is dealing with an injury that might limit him this week. Hill in week five scored only one point now faces the fourth-toughest defense against running backs in the Patriots defense. Hill has put together one decent game on the season and struggles to get the touches as he loses quite a bit to his backup. With the injury and the matchup against the defense, Hill is in for a long day.

Wide Receivers

Start Sammie Coates, Steelers: Sammie Coates had a huge game in week five where he had over 100 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Looks like the Steelers have found a replacement for Martavis Bryant who was suspended for the whole year. Coates has been a deep ball threat all season and last week he finally cashed in with a score. He now faces the Dolphins defense that has given the fourth most points to wide receivers. Coates is a strong number two wide receiver this week.

Start DeAndre Hopkins, Texans: Hopkins had a rough go last week against the Vikings defense in which he was able to save his performance with a last second touchdown. Hopkins has caused many headaches to fantasy owners but this week he has a chance to make them happy. Hopkins faces off against the Colts defense in week six. Expect Hopkins to be involved heavily in the Texans game plan which will make him a top 15 play this week for wide receivers.

Sit Julio Jones, Falcons: Jones was a super hero two weeks ago when he had 300 yards receiving but last week Jones was a dud with 29 yards receiving. Now he faces the Seahawks defense in week six which might be another dud game for the superstar wide receiver. The Seahawks defense is the third toughest defense against wide receivers. This has a making for another dud game for Julio Jones.

Sit Travis Benjamin, Chargers: Benjamin gained a lot of interest after the Chargers number one wide receiver went down with an injury for the year. The only problem is Benjamin hasn’t been as productive as many owners were hoping. Now he faces the Broncos defense that is the toughest defense against the wide receiver position. Benjamin also has had problems with fumbles over the last three week. Benjamin could finish outside the top 25 for scoring for fantasy football.

Tight Ends

Start Delanie Walker, Titans: Walker is coming off a decent performance with over 60 yards receiving and one touchdown against the Dolphins. Now he faces the Browns defense that has given the most points to tight ends this year in fantasy football. The Browns gave up three touchdowns to tight ends last week. Walker should have a big game and has top five potential for scoring this week for tight ends.

Start Martellus Bennett, Patriots: Bennett is coming off a monster game last week when he scored three touchdowns. Now he faces a Bengals defense that has played tough against the tight end position but the Patriots offense is clicking with Tom Brady back and Bennett looks to stay hot and be a top 10 play this week.

Sit Hunter Henry, Chargers: Henry has scored a touchdown the past two weeks where he has been a strong play for owners. But he faces a tough matchup against the Broncos who have been the ninth toughest against the tight end position this season. Henry has been good but should not be considered this week.

Sit Dwayne Allen, Colts: Allen scored his first touchdown since week one last week. Now he faces the Texans defense that has given the second fewest points to tight ends this season. Allen might have a tough time this week finding space and may be asked to stay in to block more if the Colts can’t stop the pass rush. Allen could finish outside the top 20 for scoring this week among tight ends.

*All stats are from ESPN