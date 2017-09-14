Fantasy Football: Week 1 Stud or Dud?

The first week of fantasy football is complete and what a week it was. Week 1 provided us with many shockers and hair pulling performances. The biggest takeaway of week one was the disappointing show by big name players in the league.

A high number of top drafted players laid an egg in week 1. So, let’s dive into the Fantasy Stud or Dud of Week 1.

Week 1 Fantasy Stud

Alex Smith, Chiefs: Smith is known as a time management quarterback who doesn’t risk throwing the ball downfield. Well, in Week 1 he decided to play like his opposing team’s quarterback, Tom Brady. Smith went off in week one throwing for 368 yards and four touchdowns. His performance was good enough to score 30 points and be the top-ranked quarterback in fantasy football.

Matthew Stafford, Lions: Stafford started off slow in week 1 but picked it up in the second half. Stafford faced the Arizona Cardinals in Week one and torched them for 292 yards and four touchdowns. Stafford threw two touchdowns to Kenny Golladay that was 10-yards and 45-yards. Stafford became the highest paid quarterback in the league during the offseason and showed that he deserves every dollar on Sunday. For fantasy owners, he scored 26 points which were the second-best performance for quarterbacks behind Smith.

Kareem Hunt, Chiefs: Hunt is a rookie out of Toledo who exploded in week one giving fantasy owners a lot of joy. Hunt became the starter after Spencer Ware was lost for the season. The Toledo product rushed for 148-yards, received 98-yards and had a total of three touchdowns. The rookie put on a show that spoiled the Patriots super bowl party. Hunt finished with 39 points and was the top running back in fantasy football.

Mike Gillislee, Patriots: Gillislee was brought in to replace LeGarrette Blount who went to the Eagles. A year ago Blount scored 18 touchdowns in the Patriots’ offense and Gillislee picked up right after him. Gillislee scored three touchdowns in his debut. He didn’t get many yards but he was able to cash in on his goal-line carries. His final stat line for the game was 15 carries for 45-yards and the three touchdowns. The performance was good enough to be the number two scoring running back in fantasy football.

Austin Hooper, Falcons: Hooper made many fantasy owners mad on Sunday as he had the biggest play on the Falcons offense instead of Devonta Freeman or Julio Jones. Hooper scored most of his points on one play which was an 88-yard touchdown. Hooper only had two catches in the game but they were for long gains. He had another catch that went for 40-yards to go along with his touchdown. He was the top fantasy tight end in week one with 18 points.

Tyreek Hill, Chiefs: There is a saying in sports that goes like “What does speed do? It Kills.” Well in Week one Hill killed the Patriots defense with his speed. Hill is one of the most explosive wide receivers in the league and proved that in Week 1. Hill caught seven passes for 133 yards and one touchdown. Hill’s performance was the second best for wide-receiver in fantasy football as he had 19 points.

Week 1 Fantasy Duds

Tom Brady, Patriots: Brady was highly drafted in most fantasy drafts and was usually was the second quarterback to be picked behind Aaron Rodgers. Well, Brady played like he should have been drafted in the last couple rounds in week 1. The superstar quarterback only scored 10 points for fantasy owners as his stat line was 267 yards with zero touchdowns. Brady was not himself in week 1 as his completion rate was low as he only completed 16 of 36 passes against the Chiefs. Brady finished outside the top-15 as he finished at 19th overall for quarterbacks in fantasy football.

Andy Dalton, Bengals: Dalton had one of the worse or could be the worst ever game in fantasy football history for quarterbacks. Dalton finished with negative four points. The Bengals’ quarterback threw for four interceptions and lost one fumble. The Baltimore defense caused havoc for Dalton as it was a poor offensive day for the Bengals. Dalton completed 16 of 31 passes for 170 yards. Currently, Dalton is ranked 121 because of the negative score.

Russell Wilson, Seahawks: Wilson had a favorable matchup against the Packers for fantasy owners but gave them dud week one. Wilson completed 14 of 27 passes for 158 yards and lost one fumble. Wilson was thought to be a potential top-five quarterback in fantasy leagues but is off to a rough start. Wilson scored eight points for fantasy owners and that put him ranked 23 for quarterbacks in fantasy football.

Le’Veon Bell, Steelers: Bell was drafted in most drafts as number one or number two overall. However, Bell was one of the biggest disappointments in Week 1 as he only scored four points in fantasy football. He is ranked 40th among running backs in fantasy football. Bell didn’t report to camp as he was holding out in which on Sunday it looked like he missed it as he was not the same guy. Bell only got 10 carries for 32 yards and caught three passes for 15 yards.

David Johnson, Cardinals: Johnson was the other guy that was picked number or number in many fantasy drafts. Johnson was the number one running back last season and is a huge part of the Arizona Cardinals offense. However, his season got off to a rough start as he sprained his wrist and now is expected to miss two to three months of the season. Before Johnson was hurt he totaled an 11 carries for 23 yards and six receptions for 68 yards.

Jamison Crowder, Redskins: Crowder came into the 2017 season with high hopes as his role was expected to be larger with two of his teammates moving to different teams. However, in Week 1, Crowder posted a negative one as he muffed a punt kick. As for the offensive side, he was only able to haul in three catches for 14 yards. Crowder had a favorable matchup against the Eagles but failed to do anything with it.

*All stats are from ESPN. Rankings are figured for standard league scoring.