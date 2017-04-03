Family and friends of Jesse Dady gather in mourning

A day after the discovery of St. Cloud State University student Jesse Dady’s body was found in the Mississippi river, students family and friends of the deceased boy gathered in the Atwood Mall to cope with their losses.

As people gathered, candles were lit, prayers were given and memories reminisced. A number of speeches were given by Jesse’s friends, President Vaidya, Student Government President Mikaela Johnson and one of his professors.

“This is a very sad day for SCSU and the campus community,” said President Vaidya. “I think after the news broke of his body being found in the river, there was just a need for people to connect.”

Jesse’s parents also spoke on behalf of their son, saying he had a huge heart and a lot of love to give.

“I don’t have words for how deeply I loved him,” his mother said.

Jesse’s friends said he was very bubbly, happy polite and an all around good kid. His stepmom said he never once was bad to her.

“He really was the perfect child, everything about him was good,” she said.

In terms of what’s next for the Dady family, they’re starting to begin the grieving process.

“It’s all a matter of time, we don’t know,” the family said. “We never pictured a life without him.”

As his other friends and family mourned the loss of their loved one, they sent balloons off into the sky with their final words to Dady written on the top.

Funeral arrangements are set for later in the week with the wake at Dare’s funeral home in Elk River from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, the funeral service will be at Prairie Oak Church in Andover on Friday at 11 a.m. with visitation prior. These events are all open to the public.

Jesse will be buried at Glen Haven Memorial in Crystal Minnesota.