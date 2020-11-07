Election 2020: Tina Smith re-elected to Senate, Tom Emmer holds on to House seat

Minnesota Senator Tina Smith and CD6 Representative Tom Emmer. Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

Minnesota Democratic senator Tina Smith has won re-election to the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, beating out her Republican opponent Jason Lewis with 48.8% of the vote to Lewis’s 43.5%, while Congressional District six Republican Representative Tom Emmer won re-election with 66% of the vote to his Democratic opponent Tawnja Zahradka’s 34%.

Both Smith and Lewis responded to the election results on twitter.

“I’m honored to be re-elected as your U.S. Senator,” wrote Smith. “You showed how we organize, how we talk to voters, how we get out the vote. You made tonight happen. Now, the real work is ahead of us. Let’s keep fighting together. Thank you.”

Lewis conceded the race on twitter, but reaffirmed his belief that Donald Trump won the Presidential election.

“THANK YOU for supporting me in our fight for the U.S. Senate,” wrote Lewis. “Means more than you know! I called Tina Smith last night to congratulate her. We must continue holding those in power accountable & we must help @realDonaldTrump win by fighting back against the left’s dirty tricks!”

CD6 Representative Tom Emmer also responded to his victory on twitter.

“I’m thrilled to serve a fourth term as the Representative for the Sixth District, and I’m excited to see what we will accomplish in the 117th Congress!” wrote Emmer.

Zahradka has not posted anything related to the election results on any of her social media accounts, and has not replied to the University Chronicle’s request for comment as of the publication of this article.

Please follow and like us:

Brendan Janostin is a Mass Communications major with with a focus on Journalism and a minor in Political Science. Currently, he is the news editor of the University Chronicle. He enjoys fighting games, Star Trek, political analysis, and watching bad movies with his friends.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...