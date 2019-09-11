Eight SCSU faculty brace for possible layoffs

St. Cloud State University faculty are facing possible layoffs, according to a process outlined in a memorandum released by SCSU President Robbyn Wacker in mid-August.

SCSU administration has cited projected budget shortfalls for fiscal years 2020 and 2021 along with declining student enrollment as the reason why layoffs, referred to as retrenchment by the Minnesota State system, are being considered for eight faculty members from the philosophy, theatre and library departments, according to multiple university faculty members.

The theatre program may be affected by this retrenchment process, but how it may be affected is unclear. SCSU administration officials did not respond to a request made by the University Chronicle for clarification earlier this week.

“Final notices will be delivered to the affected faculty members by the contractual deadline of the 15th class day of fall semester, Sept. 16,” Wacker’s Aug. 14 memorandum stated.

This means that if the administration decides to move forward with retrenchment, affected faculty members will be notified by the end of classes on Monday, Sept. 16.

Multiple faculty members have raised concerns about the process the university has taken towards retrenchment, citing that the university has not followed the Minnesota State policy for the retrenchment process.

“None of this is normal,” said Rachel Wexelbaum, a SCSU librarian who is one of the eight facing possible retrenchment.

Wexelbaum, who is also a doctoral student at SCSU and is facing her second retrenchment process, said her issue with the process has been the lack of transparency from university administration and the timing of the possible retrenchment announcement.

“Everybody was just about to leave for summer break in April [or] May and that was when President Wacker told the campus that faculty retrenchments [were] on the table,” said Wexelbaum, who added that Wacker did not provide any specifics regarding who would be retrenched.

Those specifics ended up being provided in mid-August, according to SCSU faculty members contacted by the University Chronicle.

Wexelbaum said faculty also questioned how the university plans to cover the remaining projected budget deficit since the current retrenchment only covers 8% of that projected amount.

“[SCSU Provost Daniel Gregory] did not provide solid responses to any of these questions,” said Wexelbaum.

Faculty Association President Frances Kayona said the late announcement of retrenchment has left the the Faculty Association scrambling to respond.

“Back in 2010 when SCSU last went through retrenchment, the announcement was made in March,” wrote Kayona via email. “Faculty had all spring and summer to digest, process, question, probe, and verify the data and statistical information supplied by the administration.”

That luxury was not given to faculty this time around, according to Kayona.

“I would describe it as unprecedented…this decision is ill-timed, it is not fair, it destroys trust between administration and the Faculty Administration, and it violates the spirit of shared governance,” Kayona wrote.

According to a 52-page SCSU Faculty Association response to possible retrenchment, Wacker failed to meet contractual obligations regarding her consideration for retrenchment.

“Without a full picture of our present circumstances and future direction, retrenchment seems precipitous,” reads the FA response. “Furthermore, the FA is not convinced that the Administration has fully considered the negative impact of retrenchment on all stakeholders.”

SCSU administration did not provide answers to any of the questions posed to it by the University Chronicle this week.

Instead, Gregory forwarded questions from the University Chronicle via email to SCSU Vice President of Strategic Enrollment Management Jason Woods.

Wacker did not respond to the University Chronicle’s attempts to contact her over the past five days.

After a University Chronicle reporter approached Wacker in person today (Sept. 11) with questions regarding retrenchment, Wacker directed the reporter to Woods and proceeded to walk away as the reporter continued to ask her about a possible retrenchment decision.

Woods later had a conversation with a University Chronicle reporter and did not fully answer the University Chronicle’s questions, but stated that it is a process for Wacker to make the final decision and that he did not know when that decision would be made.

In an interview Wednesday afternoon, Woods said retrenchment is a budgetary decision driven by an unplanned drop in enrollment.

“We’re looking at [a] Fiscal 2021 budget [with] anywhere from a $5.9 million to $11 million dollar gap, so we take any situation of faculty eliminations very seriously,” Woods said.

Woods also expressed concerns about the accuracy of the information that was given to the University Chronicle, but did not elaborate beyond stating that the University Chronicle is a learning newspaper and the university has a right and responsibility to educate its students.

Impact of Retrenchment

Multiple members of the SCSU community told the University Chronicle that retrenchment will have a negative impact on the university and that cuts announced by the university administration have become commonplace.

Sociology Department Chair Steve Philion said the administration’s decision could be a predictor for what’s to come for the remaining SCSU faculty.

“We’re coming off of our 150th anniversary in which we’re probably exclaiming that we’re gonna be having another 150 years to go,” he said. “But what kind of a start are we off to when we’re laying off eight faculty and very potentially, very possibly, down the road in the near future more faculty.”

He then added that the possibility of further retrenchment not only sheds a negative light on St. Cloud State’s future, but also raises worries for professors all across campus.

“What strikes me is the level of anxiety that is being experienced by professors right now.” said Philion. “There’s already a high level of demoralization among faculty and now this is only going to add to it.”

Not only are faculty feeling demoralized, but so is SCSU sophomore Emma Madsen.

“Having this attack on liberal arts, it makes me feel like I’m not valued as a student,” she said. “Like my choice in major isn’t valued and I don’t appreciate that, and I know that my peers that don’t appreciate that too.”

Madsen, who is a philosophy major, expressed concerns about the priorities of the SCSU administration.

“It feels like they care about athletes and the business majors and the nursing majors, but, and those are all important, I’m not saying that they aren’t, but so is every other student who isn’t interested in that,” she said.

With two years left, Madsen questioned the feasibility of staying at SCSU if her degree program faces cuts.

“Why would I want to be a philosophy major in a declining philosophy department? Why would I want to study philosophy in a university that doesn’t value it and doesn’t value the professors? Why wouldn’t I just transfer to a flourishing philosophy department in another university?” she said.

Wexelbaum added that the previous and continuing layoffs at the university library can have a negative affect on students.

“The university library, in particular, has experienced layoffs of staff (non-faculty employees) over the past three years,” Wexelbaum wrote in a prepared statement.

She then added that faculty who have retired or left have not been replaced.

“[SCSU] administration has progressively made significant budget cuts to library collections and faculty/staff, which all have had an impact on student success at St. Cloud State,” Wexelbaum wrote.

According to the memorandum sent by Wacker this summer, faculty will be laid off in inverse order of seniority, meaning senior and established faculty in those three departments are being cut at the end of the school year.

“These are faculty members we value and wish to support and we will extend assistance to those who receive these notices,” Wacker’s August 14 memorandum concluded.

Mark Wasson and Bethanie Barrios contributed to this article.

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...