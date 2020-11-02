Education Abroad has travel restriction lifted for 2021

Students will now be able to travel to Alnwick Castle with Education Abroad. Photo courtesy of SCSU Education Abroad.

St. Cloud State University received approval from the Minnesota State systems office that allows for students in the Education Abroad program to travel to Alnwick Castle for the Spring 2021 semester.

Alnwick Castle is a satellite campus for SCSU located in the United Kingdom.

The decision was passed down to SCSU on Oct. 28 after a travel ban was put in place on Feb. 28 by Minnesota State Chancellor, Devinder Malhotra, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am very pleased that St. Cloud State University is able to re-open the Alnwick study abroad program for Spring, 2021,” said Malhotra. “I am grateful to the leadership at SCSU for their work with local officials and the National Health Service in the United Kingdom to develop a comprehensive health and safety plan.”

The Spring semester in Alnwick is scheduled to take place from Jan. 22 to April 26, 2021.

Malhotra went on to say that this trip will be limited to 16 students and that some aspects of the program have changed to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

This sentiment of safety and caution in preparing the program for approval was shared by SCSU President, Robbyn Wacker.

“Given the challenges of the COVID-19 environment, there will be measured adjustments to ensure the safety of our participants,” said Wacker. “This is a unique opportunity for our Huskies and I am thankful for the faculty and staff who are working so hard to make that happen.”

The changes taking place in the program will not be all too different than those taking place at SCSU main campus in St. Cloud, Minn., as students will be assigned to their own individual rooms, masks will be required in common areas, and social distancing will still be enforced.

Those that go on the trip will be required to follow SCSU’s rules and regulations that are based on the recommendations of the Minnesota Department of Health and the CDC along with the rules and regulations set in place by the United Kingdom.

There will be some noticeable differences to this trip as those who travel for the program will be required to group quarantine for the first 14 days after arriving at the castle.

“There’s a big enough area [in the castle], in order for us to be able to provide what you can call a social bubble,” Shahzad Ahmad, the Associate Vice President of the Center for International Studies, said. “So they don’t have to isolate or quarantine individually. But a whole group can be in a bubble … where they are not interacting with the outside public due to the quarantine stage.”

While students are in the bubble for the first 14 days, Ahmad said that students will still be attending their classes as they settle into their new home. Those classes will be where the second big change is taking place.

As COVID-19 has forced most of the classes to move online in some form, students will no longer be restricted to the courses that are provided at Alnwick as they were in previous years.

This now opens up the program to more students as the only limitations will be the courses available at SCSU. Malhotra mentioned that he wanted this new way of taking classes in Education Abroad to continue on, even after restrictions are lifted, as it makes the program less restrictive to a student’s field of study.

More information can be found on the Education Abroad website, the Alnwick Castle website, or by contacting Education Abroad:

Phone: 320-308-0119

Email: educationabroad@stcloudstate.edu

