Eastman reopens after $18.6 million renovation

After being neglected and having its doors shuttered since 2011, the fourth oldest building on St. Cloud State University’s (SCSU) campus, Eastman Hall had its grand re-opening on Aug. 20 which included a ceremony and ribbon cutting and featured many prominent speakers.

“The legislators and governors, builders, presidents, deans, faculty and staff and students breathe new life into [this] campus landmark. Our re-imagined Eastman Hall stands here today as a tribute to our university’s past, and a beacon of promise for our future,” SCSU President Robbyn Wacker said.

The former recreation center is now officially known as the Center for Health and Wellness at Eastman Hall.

The new Eastman Hall is now the location for all health related programs including Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS), UChoose, Student Health Services, Recovery Community, Healthy Huskies, Practicum Training Center, Medical Clinic and Pharmacy, along with being an academic learning environment.

Renovations for the structure began in January 2018 after St. Cloud State University received an $18.6 million bond from the state legislature to pay for the much needed refurbishment.

“It’s very fun to see patients come into the clinic that have seen us at our old facility and they’re really kind of in awe at the space, even if they’ve never been in the building before, [because] it’s so beautiful,” Director of Student Health Services Corie Beckermann said. “It’s just going to be a great destination for the whole campus, students, faculty and staff.”

Students will now have easy access for any of the health programs without having to hop from building to building.

Prior to moving to Eastman, Student Health Services were located on the backside of Hill Hall, and CAPS was housed on the first floor of Stewart Hall, which wasn’t the most convenient set-up for students in need of those programs.

“At Stewart Hall, we always were dealing with students often having to walk through many students that were waiting for classes, but at Eastman, students don’t have to walk that gauntlet of students waiting for class,” Director of CAPS John Eggers said. “So it’s really nice for privacy and it’ll be much less obtrusive for students to come up to sessions on the third floor.”

With the move to Eastman Hall for all of these services, it has given everyone more space for their facilities. One of the main features that was added to the inside of Eastman was the entire third floor, which didn’t exist prior to the renovation.

Eastman Hall now features various area rooms for students to gather and use to their advantage for relaxing, studying or for the various health services it provides along with a back patio facing the Mississippi River. President of the Student Government Association Kridish Upetry said Eastman has a bright future and serves as more than just a historic building.

“I think the remodel of Eastman has added another culture to this campus… I think it’s going to be the epitome of student health and wellness. I cannot imagine how beautiful and cherishing the feeling will be to enjoy the fall colors across the river,” he said.

The interior of the historic building has views facing the river that students won’t want to miss, particularly on the third floor, which has giant glass windows that appear to stretch from the floor to the ceiling, giving off a relaxing and airy feel.

“I’ve had many people tell me that this space on third [floor] is a highlight because of the views on the river from the east end to the west, and the floor to ceiling windows. The beauty of the building [jump out] and by design, it was intended to be calming and inviting and I feel like that is playing out,” Eggers said.

Eastman Hall is entering its 90th anniversary since it was constructed in 1929 as the campus’s recreation center and was named after Alvah Eastman, who was a citizen of St. Cloud, owner and editor of a newspaper, and St. Cloud State resident director.

The building originally had a basketball court and swimming pool and served as the home of Husky athletics until the opening of Halenbeck Hall in 1965.

Although the pool was dug out, the basketball court was removed and the structure has a new purpose, artifacts such as pieces of the basketball court and tiles from the pool are included in art work throughout the building, created by an SCSU graduate.

“One mosaic is a depiction of the Beaver Islands, and it’s a 20 foot high piece of Art that’s between the second and third floors in the stairway. The second one is on the first floor right when you come in the northwest entrance,” Beckermann said. “Both of those have a lot of meaning behind them, and she also took care to incorporate pieces of old Eastman.”

Planning for the renovation of Eastman Hall began 10 years ago with Beckermann as the head of the project. She said the planning began when Student Health Services hired consultants to come to SCSU to envision the future of the campus and some of its buildings including Eastman. Dean of the School of Health and Human Services Shonda Craft said the opening of this building will provide much needed services and collaboration.

“Eastman Hall represents a new opportunity for the School of Health and Human Services to bring this mission to life in a dynamic way. We have a phenomenal group of faculty who are excited to bring their research, teaching, and experiential learning to students in a state of the art facility,” Craft said. “This building is a gift, the work that will be done inside of it will be a legacy.”

