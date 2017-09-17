“Disjointed”: More Like Disappointed

The new workplace comedy, Disjointed directed by Chuck Lorre and David Javerbaum, was just recently added to Netflix’s collection of original series and is getting quite the amount of attention. This may be because of how shockingly humiliating this show is, being under Netflix’s name, who has been known for making hit series such as House of Cards and Stranger Things. For those looking for cheap plot lines, improper acting, and multiple tacky jokes regarding cannabis, this show is for you.

Disjointed, follows Ruth Whitefeather Feldman (played by Kathy Bates) an advocate for cannabis all of her life, finally making her dream a reality by opening her own marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles called Ruth’s Alternative Caring. There she is accompanied by her college graduate son Travis (played by Aaron Moten) and her three “budtenders” to help her run the shop and help those in need in order to spread the good side about cannabis everywhere.

This show is something you would expect only from what you would originally think just by looking at the title. Most of the show is surrounded by marijuana and people using it, and that was its major downfall. The themes of the pros and cons of family, love, and friendship all get brought up but are completely predictable. With the show’s sole focus being on the drug, the plot lines were eventually buried and lost, because all of the attention went towards the subject of cannabis and not on character growth or conflicts.

What is very surprising is how award-winning Kathy Bates had made her way into this sitcom. Giving incredible performances in other shows and movies such as American Horror Story and Misery, her acting and execution in this show was disappointing, to say the least. For the other actors and actresses, with it being for most of them a big break into the world of television, none of them delivered what would be said to even be adequate acting. Laughs were forced and the chemistry between all of them was unnatural and awkward. With most sitcoms, there seems to be a sense of family or togetherness after at least the first couple of episodes, but it had seemed as if they were all distant from each other both emotionally and physically making it not only uncomfortable for them, but for the audience as well.

The most painful part of watching all ten episodes of the first season, however, was the abundance of cannabis jokes and innuendos. There were not five minutes when one was not brought up and continuously played on, making the joke dull and tiring. Not only were the jests constantly being brought up, but none of them were even close to being amusing. Every single one of the jokes was not too different from the other and all of which involved the words “high” or “stoned”. They were immature, pedestrian, and elementary level to say the least. Perhaps middle-school aged boys would find these remarks entertaining, but no one who knows what true comedy is will crack even a smirk even once during the season.

As a lover of comedy and laughter, there was quite a bit of excitement in me when I got to see a newer addition to the comedy world. After the first five minutes of beginning the series did I want to stop and move on to something else. The poor attempts at being relatable, below the bar acting, and constant unamusing jokes makes me relieved that I never have to watch this show again. There is only one season that is available on Netflix, and with high hopes, it will not continue and stay at only one season.