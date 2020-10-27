Prospective students were able to go around the fair to learn what SCSU has to offer. Photo by: Sarah Bunich

This year St Cloud States University’s Discover Red and Black days had to make a few changes to make it possible because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The biggest change the event went through was having to create scheduled times for people to come into the event. This enabled small groups to have time between each other group at all of the activities.

“We have always had small group sizes to make it feel more personalized,” Danielle Olson, the Assistant Director of Marketing and On-Campus Events, said. “Adding COVID [restrictions to] our system works perfectly.”

Each group started off with a short video presentation in the husky cinema afterward they were given a tour of the campus. Once the tour was over they moved on to the fair portion of the day. While there the students could go around and visit each department on campus.

“I enjoyed seeing the campus and getting to know what there is available for me if I decided to go here,” Mallory Moon, a prospective student, said.



For people who could not come due to travel restrictions or other COVID-19 reasons, the admissions department partnered with the computer science department to create a virtual resource fair. The virtual reality was offered to prospective students every day of the event and offered the same information and opportunities as the in-person option.

“Every college will have a table set up and a staff member for students to go to virtually,” Hannah Mikels, the Director of Undergraduate Admission, said. “Students will also be able to look around the husky plaza and the campus.”

In the spring, prospective students will have another opportunity to come to campus for registration where they can get more information on attending St. Cloud State University.

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...