Data collection of SCSU students shows where students work after graduation

As Huskies, our main purpose for coming to St. Cloud State – aside from gaining experience in life, work and citizenship before graduation is to well, get a job.

Many including myself are always curious where many of our fellow Huskies choose go and pursue their work after graduation, whether that be in a foreign country, out of state or the greater MN area, St. Cloud State students have many places they choose and hope to go once they get that diploma.

The University Chronicle obtained the most recent list of student graduates and where they are now from the St. Cloud State Career Services.

The amount of countries, states and cities the most recent St. Cloud State graduates work in is too large and expansive in order to factor in everything – so we made our job very simple. We wanted to find out the amount of people who graduated from St. Cloud State University and stayed in the Central Minnesota area to those who work in the Greater Twin Cities area.

We picked a small sample of medium and large populated areas from both Hennepin and Ramsey County and pooled all the information together for a total amount and did the same with areas like St. Cloud, Sauk Rapids, Sartell, Waite Park, St. Joseph and Cold Spring.

This is what we found:

Number of Recent SCSU Graduates Working in Hennepin County

Minneapolis: 151

Minnetonka: 20

Eden Prairie: 25

Edina: 18

Bloomington: 30

Brooklyn Center: 5

Brooklyn Park: 6

Number of Recent SCSU Graduates Working in Ramsey County

St. Paul: 40

Roseville: 6

Maplewood: 5

A portion of the data vaguely specified which towns recent grads were working in and were put under “Greater Minneapolis and St. Paul area,” adding another 47 graduates to the list of those working within the Twin Cities and surrounding areas.

The total number of recent graduates in the Twin Cities adds up to 353.

Number of Recent SCSU Graduates Working in Stearns County

Cold Spring: 5

Sartell: 32

Sauk Rapids: 20

St. Cloud: 426

St. Joseph: 9

Waite Park: 21

The total number of recent SCSU graduates still working in central Minnesota levied out to be 513.

Conclusion

According to the data that the University Chronicle took, the total number of 866 graduates examined 59 percent of them stayed within the central Minnesota area – while 40 percent went to the Twin Cities.