DACA Advocate speaks at Women on Wednesday

The Women’s Center of St. Cloud State University hosted Maria Elena Gutierrez, co-founder, and organizer of La Asamblea de Derechos Civiles (Civil Rights Assembly), to explain what terminating DACA means for dreamers and their families, on Feb. 21, as a part of their speaker series, Women on Wednesday.

For those who have limited knowledge about the issue, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) is an immigration policy that was brought by the Obama administration, in 2015, to prevent the deportation of undocumented youth. “Deferred action is a use of prosecutorial discretion to defer removal action against an individual for a certain period of time,” US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) defines.

It also provides Social Security and social services such as education and driver’s license for eligible individuals.

To keep this hope for the dreamers, through advocating for DACA and other similar policies, Maria Elena Gutierrez co-founded La Asamblea de Derechos Civiles, a faith-based grassroots organization in 2006. The organization aims to help immigrants, especially the ones who do not speak English, learn about their rights, Gutierrez said. They organize community meetings and workshops to educate immigrants about their rights and responsibilities and conduct lobbying activities for the benefit of immigrants.

Gutierrez is an undocumented immigrant who moved to the U.S. when she was 18-years-old. She was not speaking English at the time of her arrival. After her speech, she was asked how she decided to start an organization like this, despite all the disadvantages she faced.

“I was thinking [of] injustice; I was thinking… I felt like I want to have the same rights that everybody has,” she said.

Gutierrez was also encouraged by a priest at the church she attended.

“When I was needing help, I did not find help. So, that is why I started to look for people, for other people that are interested [in helping immigrants],” she said. “And I went to the church, and I find out the priest was interested in this too, in the immigrants. He said ‘Let’s do this Mariela, let’s do that.’ So, I had that person that encouraged me to do things.”

Having a speaker about DACA has been in the program of the Women’s Center for awhile. The Women’s Center has been reading about and paying attention to DACA, but were having challenges with scheduling of the speakers, director of SCSU Women’s Center, Jane Olsen said.

Olsen also mentioned that the important piece of this event was having a personal story. Who could not be moved by Gutierrez’s words, she said.

After the speech, SCSU student Karen Hernandez said she really enjoyed the event.

“I think, it was something that a lot of people do not know about,” she said.

Monica M. Segura-Schwartz, an organizer at La Asamblea de Derechos Civiles, and a colleague of Gutierrez, also told that people in St. Cloud do not hear a lot about Latino community.

“Latinos have been present in the community for a long time, but we are invisible in the community,” she said.

Being at SCSU was an opportunity for them to educate the community about Latinos. La Asamblea de Derechos Civiles is having a series of events, called Immigrant Realities, in our campus this semester. For those who are interested in getting more information about DACA and what they can do to help the dreamers, their next event, “Documentary Without Papers,” is going to be in the Atwood Theatre, on March 20 at 12:30 p.m.

