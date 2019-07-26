Criminal complaint regarding staff member, St. John’s Boys’ Choir

A complaint of criminal activity involving a staff member of the St. John’s Boys’ Choir has been received by the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

The complaint was brought to the attention of the sheriff’s office from a mandated reporter but the allegations from the complaint stem from “youth members” of the St. John’s Boys’ Choir.

The press release states that St. John’s University knows about the investigation and is cooperating. There is no further information available because the investigation is active.

A joint statement from the St. John’s Boys’ Choir and the National Catholic Youth Choir was released which can be read in full below.

“The St. John’s Boys Choir and the National Catholic Youth Choir recently learned of a report from a minor alleging misconduct by an adult associated with both organizations. The report involves alleged communications and photographs of a sexual nature. Following the report, both organizations placed the adult on a leave of absence. It is the organizations’ understanding that the adult has denied the allegations.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s office and Stearns County Human Services were promptly informed about the report. An investigation by the Stearns County Sheriff’s Department is underway and the St. John’s Boys Choir and the National Catholic Youth Choir are both cooperating fully.

Out of respect for the privacy of the minor and the minor’s family, we will not share additional information on the allegations at this time. We have reached out to those who participated in either choir during the time that the adult at issue was associated with the choir to inform them of this report and to encourage parents to talk to their children. We have also encouraged choir participants and their families to contact authorities if they have any concerns and to contact us with any questions or requests for assistance.”

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office did not respond to a request for comment before publishing.

