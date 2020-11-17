Crime report: Nov. 17, 2020; Unidentified body found

Unidentified body found in St. Cloud on Nov. 14. Photo courtesy of SCPD Twitter.

On Nov. 14 the St. Cloud Police Department responded to reports of a body found in the 1000 Block of 55th Avenue Southeast.

In the Statement released on Nov. 16, authorities state that a passerby had found a dead body around 8 p.m. in a vacant lot and then contacted authorities.

The deceased was identified as a white male around 20-years-old that has yet to be identified. Both the cause of death and manner of death are under investigation. The death is considered suspicious at this time.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension assisted the SCPD with the crime scene. The body was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy.

The investigation is currently under investigation by the SCPD Criminal Investigation Unit. The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Department also assisted with the initial response and investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the above incident is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301, or at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org

