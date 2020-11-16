Crime report: Nov. 16, 2020

Shooting suspects caught and charged. Photo courtesy of SCPD Twitter.

Accidental shooting leads to death of 5-year-old

In the afternoon of Nov. 13, the St. Cloud Police department responded to a call from the St. Cloud Hospital for a fatal gunshot wound.

The media release states that around 3:09 p.m. they received a report that a 5-year-old child had been shot at another location and was brought to the hospital.

It was later determined that the incident had occurred at a residence in the 800 Block of 10th Avenue North.

The report states that the shooting appears to be accidental although the investigation is ongoing.

During the course investigation, it was determined that there was probable cause to arrest 35-year-old Roberto Antwan Williams, from Chicago, with felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, and negligent storage of a firearm.

Williams was transported to the Stearns County Jail where he is currently being held for court.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension assisted in processing the scene and the St. Cloud Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit is continuing with the ongoing investigation.

Halloween shooting suspects arrested

Arrest warrants were issued in Stearns County and on Nov. 13 the Duluth Police Department located the suspects in their jurisdiction and took them into custody without incident.

The suspects were identified as 19-year-old Gabriel Josiah Harding and 19-year-old Malik McCurtis-Loyd, both from St. Cloud.

The arrest warrants were issued after the investigation of a shooting in the 400 Block of 17th Avenue North on the morning of Oct. 31 where the St. Cloud Police Department responded to a report of gunshots and found a 19-year-old male from St. Cloud with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Investigators determined that Harding and McCurtis-Loyd arrived at the victim’s residence, kicked in the victim’s door and began assaulting him. During the assault the victim was shot one time in the leg. Harding and McCurtis-Loyd then fled the scene.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

Harding and McCurtis-Loyd were arrested on their warrants and transported to the St. Louis County Jail. Both are being charged with 1st degree burglary and 2nd degree assault.

