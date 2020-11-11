Crime report: Nov. 10, 2020; Shooting suspect caught

Shooting suspect caught and charged. Photo courtesy of SCPD Twitter

The St. Cloud Police Department responded to a report of a man threatening residents with a gun around the 1200 block of East St. Germain on Nov. 6.

The suspect was later identified as Michael Anton Walton, a 39-years-old St. Cloud resident.

The media release states that officers responded around 3:45 p.m. and found that the suspect had fled the scene prior to the officers’ arrival.

At 8:03 p.m. that evening, officers were called to the same location for a report of shots fired in the hallway of the apartment complex.

During their investigation, officers discovered that a “24-year-old male relative” of the residents who had been threatened with a gun in the earlier incident, had come to help move his family to safety.

The relative was not identified in the report.

When the relative arrived, Walton confronted him in the hallway and fired several shots at him.

The report states that the relative then returned fire in self-defense and struck Walton in the leg, causing non-life-threatening injuries. The report does not state if either firearm was legally owned or carried.

The relative immediately called the police and Walton was arrested by nearby officers after fleeing the scene.

Walton was transported to the St. Cloud Hospital, to be treated for his injuries, before arriving at the Benton County Jail where he is being held for court on the charges of 2nd degree Assault for the shooting and Felony Threats of Violence and 2nd degree Assault for the incident that occurred previously in the evening.

Both weapons involved in this incident were recovered by police.

The case is still under investigation and is being sent to the Benton County Attorneys Office for review.

